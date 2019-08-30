Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on Debbie Reynolds, Firing the Company of a Tony-Winning Production, and 'Jekyies'

In Episode 4 of Old Show Queens, the Broadway influencers share anecdotes from Woman of the Year, Ragtime, The Who’s Tommy, and Jekyll & Hyde

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too. A general manager and producer (including Jekyll & Hyde and La Cage aux Folles) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Caroline, or Change and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway. In Chapter 4, Gunas discussed the shows upon which he worked, including Woman of the Year, Ragtime, and The Who’s Tommy. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Debbie Reynolds Talks to Playbill about Woman of the Year in 1983 New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.