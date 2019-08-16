Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on the Original Production of La Cage aux Folles

Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on the Original Production of La Cage aux Folles
By Playbill Staff
Aug 16, 2019
 
Reminiscing about the show from its tryout to its triumphant Broadway premiere, Gunas and Rosenfield tell tales about Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, and more!

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway. In Chapter 2, they reminisce about watching the original Broadway production of La Cage aux Folles come together!

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Inside the Risky, First Out-of-Town Preview of La Cage aux Folles That Put a Gay Love Story Center Stage

New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of La Cage Aux Folles

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of La Cage Aux Folles

The Jerry Herman-Harvey Fierstein musical opened August 21, 1983 at the Palace Theatre.

23 PHOTOS
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_26_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Frank_Di_Pasquale_David_Scala_George_Hearn_Dan_O'Grady_Sam_Singhaus_HR.jpg
Frank Di Pasquale, David Scala, George Hearn, Dan O'Grady, and Sam Singhaus Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Dan_O'Grady_Frank_Di_Pasquale_Sam_Singhaus_David_Scala_HR.jpg
Dan O'Grady, Frank Di Pasquale, Sam Singhaus, and David Scala Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Elizabeth_Parrish_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Parrish Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_Cast_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, George Hearn, and cast Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_Leslie_Stevens_John_Weiner_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, Leslie Stevens, and John Weiner Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_William_Thomas_Jr_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, William Thomas, Jr., and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR-2.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
