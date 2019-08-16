Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on the Original Production of La Cage aux Folles

Reminiscing about the show from its tryout to its triumphant Broadway premiere, Gunas and Rosenfield tell tales about Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, and more!

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway. In Chapter 2, they reminisce about watching the original Broadway production of La Cage aux Folles come together!

