Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield Reminisce About Broadway's Leading Ladies

Video   Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield Reminisce About Broadway's Leading Ladies
By Playbill Staff
Aug 09, 2019
 
From Elaine Stritch to Angela Lansbury to Vivien Leigh, these Broadway insiders saw it all.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway. In Chapter 1, they reminisce about some of the formidable leading ladies with whom they crossed paths, including Elaine Stritch, Vivien Leigh, and Angela Lansbury.

New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.

