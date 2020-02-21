Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield Reminisce About Noël Coward and Follies in Episode 11

Also, get an in-depth look at Rosenfield’s memorabilia-filled office.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front-row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

In the 11th episode of Season 2, they turn their attention to multi-hyphenate Noël Coward and the Stephen Sondheim-James Goldman classic Follies, which Rosenfield considers the greatest musical ever written. He also shares how the concept for that musical evolved, and allows the cameras to capture his memorabilia-filled office.

New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.