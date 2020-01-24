Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield Reminisce About Stephen Sondheim

From the original Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along to the premiere cast recording of Assassins, these Broadway insiders saw (and heard) it all.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front-row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

In the first episode of Season 2, they turn their attention to Stephen Sondheim, discussing the Tony-winning composer and lyricist's place in the landscape of musical theatre. The duo also recall the initial cast recording of Assassins, which featured over 30 musicians, and the original Broadway production of the short-lived Merrily We Roll Along.

New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.