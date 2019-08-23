Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield Reveal How Michael Bennett Fixed ‘And I Am Telling You’ in Dreamgirls

In Episode 3 of Old Show Queens, the Broadway stalwarts reminisce about the directors with whom they worked and the infamous opening night of 42nd Street.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway. In Chapter 3, they recall some of the director with whom they worked, from Michael Bennett (who knew exactly how to fix "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" when it wasn't working in Dreamgirls), Bob Fosse, and more!

