Old Show Queens on Legs Diamond, King of Hearts, and Why Musicals Are So Hard

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield recall why—and how—making new musicals can be heartbreaking work in this Season 1 finale.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

In the sixth and final episode of Old Show Queens, the two reminisce about two short-lived shows on which they worked (Legs Diamond and King of Hearts) and ponder why the making of musicals can be so difficult and so heartbreaking when the final product is so joyous.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.

