Old Show Queens Talk Old Show Tunes in Episode 10

From "Meadowlark" to the tragic reason Grand Hotel earned a cast album, here are the behind-the-scenes stories of some of your favorite songs.

Yes, "Meadowlark is great"—but maybe producer David Merrick had a good reason to yank it from The Baker's Wife?

In Episode 10 of Old Show Queens, Gary Grunas and Billy Rosenfield share memories of show biz lore from that show (which closed out of town), Grand Hotel, and more. Plus—just how good is the overture to No, No, Nanette?

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

