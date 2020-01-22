Old Show Queens to Return for More Broadway Antics January 24

Season 2 finds Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield sharing more memories, stories, and behind-the-scenes gossip from their stories careers on the Great White Way.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield are back to share more Broadway stories when Season 2 of Old Show Queens premieres January 24.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield sit down once more with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

A couple for over 40 years, the pair had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too. The first six episodes of the series, which dropped last fall, saw them recalling memories like fixing “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going” in Dreamgirls and rushing to get Angela Lansbury some pizza. The duo also dug deeper into the business side of the Great White Way, discussing the topsy-turvy world that's known to change from success to failure in the blink of an eye and vice versa.

New episodes will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com .

Check out the first episode of Season 1 in its entirety below.

