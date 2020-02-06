Olivia Kaufmann Will Succeed Barrett Wilbert Weed in Broadway’s Mean Girls

By Andrew Gans
Feb 06, 2020
The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.
Olivia Kaufmann
Olivia Kaufmann

Olivia Kaufmann, who is currently making her Broadway debut as a standby in the hit musical Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre, will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian beginning March 10.

Kaufmann will succeed the role’s originator, Barrett Wilbert Weed, who will play her final performance March 8. That is the same day Kate Rockwell is scheduled to play her final performance as Karen Smith. As previously reported, March 10 also marks the arrival of Chad Burris, who will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Cameron Dallas as Aaron Samuels, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

