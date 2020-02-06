Olivia Kaufmann Will Succeed Barrett Wilbert Weed in Broadway’s Mean Girls

Olivia Kaufmann, who is currently making her Broadway debut as a standby in the hit musical
at the Mean Girls August Wilson Theatre, will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian beginning March 10.
Kaufmann will succeed the role’s originator,
Barrett Wilbert Weed, who will play her final performance March 8. That is the same day Kate Rockwell is scheduled to play her final performance as Karen Smith. As previously reported, March 10 also marks the arrival of Chad Burris, who will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard. READ: A Movie Adaptation of the Mean Girls Musical Is in the Works Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.
The current cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her
final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Cameron Dallas as Aaron Samuels, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.
Inside the
Mean Girls Costumes
Designer Gregg Barnes says that Janis' jackets "sum up angst and art and politics and not fitting in, but having a very particular style."
Marc J. Franklin
This jacket was originally used in another Barnes-designed show but got cut. A year and a half later, he saw it and thought, "Oh my gosh, this should be Janis."
Marc J. Franklin
The eye motif is found all over the jacket.
Marc J. Franklin
The back of Janis' jacket is meant to look as if Janice has drawn these paintings herself. In fact, they were done by Jeff Fender, a Broadway legend known for his fabric painting.
Marc J. Franklin
"I gave the jacket to Jeff and we talked about the character and I didn't over-explain what I want, he then basically came up with the stuff that's on the jacket," said Barnes. "There's the slogans, so it's a little bit political, it honors heart."
Marc J. Franklin
Frida Khalo on Janice's jacket
Marc J. Franklin
Feminine message on Janice's jacket
Marc J. Franklin
Eye motif on Janice's jean jacket
Marc J. Franklin
Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis, and Jeff Fender actually collaborated on the jackets. "She would say, 'Oh I love this,' and then we could put more patches and make it unique to her."
Marc J. Franklin
Painting on Janice's jean jacket
Marc J. Franklin