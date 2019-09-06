Olivier Award Winner Janie Dee to Star in European Premiere of The Niceties

A private meeting between an ambitious young black student and her white professor escalates in the Eleanor Burgess play.

Olivier Award winner Janie Dee, star of the National Theatre revivals of Follies and Carousel, has signed on for the European premiere of playwright Eleanor Burgess’ explosive two-hander The Niceties, which will begin performances October 3 at London’s Finborough Theatre.

Set at elite East Coast University, The Niceties centers around an explosive encounter between an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor who meet to discuss a paper about the American Revolution.

Dee will be joined by newcomer Moronkẹ Akinola, who makes her professional debut as Zoe. The Niceties will be directed by Matthew Iliffe.

The play had its 2017 world premiere at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company, with subsequent engagements at Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway in 2018, and New Jersey’s McCarter Theatre Center earlier this year.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Rachel Stone and lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldán. Performances run through October 26. For tickets, visit FinboroughTheatre.co.uk.

