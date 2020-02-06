Olivier Nominee Zubin Varla and Robert Tripolino Join London Concert of Zorro: The Musical

The stage alums join Lesli Margherita, Emma Williams, and Ricardo Afonso.

Olivier nominee Zubin Varla and London stage alum Robert Tripolino will play Don Alejandro and Ramon, respectively, in the one-night-only concert performance of Zorro February 23 at Cadogan Hall in London.

Varla (Fun Home, Ghost Quartet) and Tripolino (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar at The Barbican) complete the cast of the upcoming evening, which also features the previously announced Lesli Margherita, reprising her Olivier Award–winning performance as Inez, and Emma Williams returning as Luisa with Ricardo Afonso in the title role.

The concert will also feature London Musical Theatre Orchestra chorus members Catalina Amaral, Daniel Amity, Charlotte Clitherow, Richard James-King, Danny Lane, James Leeman, Lauren Lockley, Matthew McDonald, Mia Michaud, Grace Mouat, Rebecca Ridout, Justine Saville, Margarida Silva, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Richard Upton, and Enrico Volpi.

Zorro features music by the Gipsy Kings, a book and lyrics by Stephen Clark, with additional compositions by John Cameron. The original production opened in the West End at the Garrick Theatre in 2008, earning five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It has since gone on to be mounted in theatres around the world.

Annabel Mutale Reed takes over staging the concert with musical direction by Freddie Tapner. The performance is produced by Darren Bell for Club 11 London and Brian Zeilinger and Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals; the musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International Europe.

For tickets, visit CadoganHall.com.