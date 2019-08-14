Olivier Winner Patricia Hodge Tapped for London Revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

Hodge joins Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner in the production that bow in September.

Patricia Hodge, the Olivier Award-winning theatre veteran best known for her role on the BBC series Miranda, will join Toby Stephens (Oslo, Lost in Space) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, The Father) in the upcoming West End revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.

Simon Evans will direct Peter Nichols’ dark comedy, which begins previews September 21 at London’s Trafalgar Studios ahead of an October 2 opening night. The production reunites Stephens and Skinner, who worked together 18 years ago in the BBC drama Perfect Strangers.

Inspired by Nichols' own experience of bringing up his disabled daughter in the 1960s, Joe Egg follows Bri (Stephens) and Sheila (Skinner), who have been struggling to care for their disabled 10–year old daughter Josephine ever since she was born. Nicknaming her "Joe Egg," they lose themselves in fantasy games and black humor to help cope with the struggle of their daily reality.