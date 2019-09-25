Olivier Winner Toby Jones to Star in West End Uncle Vanya Opposite Richard Armitage

Olivier Winner Toby Jones to Star in West End Uncle Vanya Opposite Richard Armitage
By Dan Meyer
Sep 25, 2019
The Conor McPherson adaptation of Chekhov’s play will begin performances in London January 14.
Toby Jones and Richard Armitage
Toby Jones and Richard Armitage

British theatre and film stars Toby Jones and Richard Armitage will appear in a new adaptation of Uncle Vanya in London’s West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre in 2020.

Olivier Award winner Jones (The Play What I Wrote) will play the titular character, while Olivier Award nominee Armitage (The Crucible at Old Vic) will play Astrov. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The play will begin performances January 14, 2020, ahead of a January 23 opening night for a 16-week limited engagement. The new adaptation by Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country) is directed by Ian Rickson (Jerusalem, The Seagull) and mounted by Sonia Friedman Productions.

READ: Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country to Play Broadway

Uncle Vanya is designed by Rae Smith, with lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG.

