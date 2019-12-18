On Blueberry Hill Will Transfer to London's West End

Olivier winner Niall Buggy and David Ganly star in the Sebastian Barry play.

On Blueberry Hill, by Irish Laureate Sebastian Barry, will play London's Trafalgar Studios next year. Performances will run at the West End venue beginning March 5, 2020, for a limited engagement through May 2.

Reprising their performances from the play's Dublin and Off-Broadway engagements will be Olivier winner Niall Buggy (Aristocrats, Dead Funny) as Christy and David Ganly (Girl From the North Country) as PJ.

The play follows two people who are both best of friends and worst of enemies as they are fated to spend 20 years together.

The production, from Irish theatre company Fishamble, is directed by Jim Culleton. The staging features sets and costumes by Sabine Dargent, lighting by Mark Galione, and sound design and original music by Denis Clohessy.