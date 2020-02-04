On McQuillan’s Hill Opens February 4 at Finborough Theatre in London

The Joseph Crilly play follows a family in Northern Ireland in the post-IRA era.

The English premiere of Joseph Crilly’s On McQuillan’s Hill opens February 4 at the Finborough Theatre in London.

The late playwright’s work follows IRA sympathizer Fra Maline as he returns home from prison under the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. As Fra’s daughter, Theresa, prepares a celebration in honor of his early release, he is distracted by his secret boyfriend, Dessie, and the arrival of his estranged sister, Loretta.

Starring are Johnny Vivash as Fra Maline, Julie Maguire as Theresa, Gina Costigan as Loretta, Kevin Murphy as Dessie, Declan Rodgers as the Maline’s neighbor Ray McCullio, and Helena Bereen as Mrs. Tymelly.

Directed by Jonathan Harden, the Artistic Director of Lyric Theatre Studio, Belfast, the production features set and costume design by Norman Coates, lighting by Mike Robertson, and music and sound by Declan Feenan.

This staging is presented by Doreen Productions in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre. On McQuillan’s Hill made its world premiere at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2000, produced by the renowned Tinderbox Theatre Company.