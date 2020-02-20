Once Tony Winner Steve Kazee and Step Up’s Jenna Dewan Are Engaged

The couple is also expecting a child.

Tony Award winner Steve Kazee and dancer and screen star Jenna Dewan announced their engagement on Instagram.

Kazee last starred on Broadway in the 2012 Tony-winning Best Musical Once, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He and Dewan announced they were expecting their first child in September 2019.

The two began dating in early 2019.

Prior to Once, Kazee appeared on Broadway in 2008’s To Be Or Not To Be, 2007’s 110 in the Shade, as well as Seascape and Spamalot. In more recent years, Kazee has been working on the small screen as a series regular on shows like Legends and Shameless, as well as guest spots on Nashville, Blindspot, and The Walking Dead.

Dewan first broke out as a dancer and actor in Step Up, where she met now ex-husband Channing Tatum. She and Tatum have a six-year-old daughter together, Everly. Dewan continued to rise as a dancer, actor, and producer. She starred in the short-lived series The Playboy Club alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti. She appeared as recurring character Teresa Morrison in American Horror Story before becoming a series regular on Witches of East End and Supergirl. Last year she starred on the new network medical drama The Resident. She plays Joanna in the new Netflix series Soundtrack from Smash creator Joshua Safran. Dewan has also made a name for herself in the world of dance, as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance and host of reality dance competition World of Dance in 2017 and 2018. She served as executive producer on the 2018 TV series Step Up: High Water.

Both posted on Instagram about their upcoming nuptials: