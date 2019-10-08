Only Human, Starring Gary Busey, Begins Off-Broadway

In celebration of the new musical comedy beginning previews, Busey (who plays God) reads mean tweets.

Performances begin October 8 at Theatre St. Clements for the new pop-rock musical Only Human, starring Gary Busey as God (also known as The Boss). The musical comedy re-imagines the story of Jesus and Lucifer in a contemporary workplace, pitting them as two co-workers who can't see eye to eye.

Mike Squillante, who is also the show's composer and lyricist, plays Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) is Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) is J.C.

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is directed by NJ Agwuna and choreographed by Josue Jasmin. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

The world premiere will open October 21 for a run scheduled through January 5, 2020. The show is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.