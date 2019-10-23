Only Human to End Off-Broadway Run

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Only Human to End Off-Broadway Run
By Olivia Clement
Oct 23, 2019
 
The musical comedy, which stars Gary Busey, will play its final performance at Theatre at St. Clements in October.
Kim Steele, Lili Thomas, Mike Squillante, Gary Busey, Ben Bogen, and Evan Maltby in <i>Only Human</i>
Kim Steele, Lili Thomas, Mike Squillante, Gary Busey, Ben Bogen, and Evan Maltby in Only Human Ahron R. Foster

The new pop-rock musical Only Human will play its final performance at Theatre at St. Clements October 28. The musical comedy, which began previews October 8, re-imagines the story of Jesus and Lucifer in a contemporary workplace.

Only Human stars Gary Busey as God (also known as The Boss), Mike Squillante, who is also the show's composer and lyricist, as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

The production, which officially opened Off-Broadway October 21, features a book by Jess Carson and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is directed by NJ Agwuna and choreographed by Josue Jasmin. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

The world premiere is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Ben Bogen, Evan Maltby, Mike Squillante, Kim Steele, and Gary Busey in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Evan Maltby, Mike Squillante, Kim Steele, and Gary Busey in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Ben Bogen, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, Gary Busey (above), Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, Gary Busey (above), Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Gary Busey and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, and Mike Squillante in <i>Only Human</i>
Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Kim Steele and Evan Maltby in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Evan Maltby and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante and Kim Steele in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Mike Squillante in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!