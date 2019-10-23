Only Human to End Off-Broadway Run

The musical comedy, which stars Gary Busey, will play its final performance at Theatre at St. Clements in October.

The new pop-rock musical Only Human will play its final performance at Theatre at St. Clements October 28. The musical comedy, which began previews October 8, re-imagines the story of Jesus and Lucifer in a contemporary workplace.

Only Human stars Gary Busey as God (also known as The Boss), Mike Squillante, who is also the show's composer and lyricist, as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

The production, which officially opened Off-Broadway October 21, features a book by Jess Carson and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is directed by NJ Agwuna and choreographed by Josue Jasmin. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

The world premiere is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

