Opera America’s New Works Forum to Host Panel on Dramatists Guild’s Librettist Initiative

A public discussion will focus on the upsurge of story emphasis in the new American opera.

A public discussion during Opera America’s New Works Forum will explore the Dramatists Guild’s Opera Committee’s new Librettist Initiative. The session is scheduled for January 16 at 10 AM in the National Opera Center in NYC.

The Librettist Initiative was formed by the Opera Committee Co-Chairs Michael Korie and Mark Campbell in response to the upsurge of story focus in new American opera. The initiative develops more equitable working conditions for librettists and help improve the collaborative environment for everyone involved in the creation of new opera.

The session includes a showing of Credit the Librettist, featuring talking heads Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Stephen Schwartz, Jeanine Tesori, and more. Attendees can also expect a panel discussion led by Sarah Williams of Opera Philadelphia and a Q&A session.

