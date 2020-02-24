Original Off-Broadway Cast of The Hello Girls Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Concert

The concert will be presented February 26 at Symphony Space.

The Hello Girls, In Concert, featuring members of Prospect Theater Company's 2018 Off-Broadway production, will be presented February 26 at 7:30 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Scheduled to perform are original cast members Ellie Fishman, Arlo Hill, Chanel Karimkhani, Andrew Mayer, Matthew McGloin, Ben Moss, Lili Thomas, Skyler Volpe, and Cathryn Wake, who will be joined by Jeff Williams and musicians Allison Kelly and Britton Matthews.

The Hello Girls has music and lyrics by Peter Mills and a book by Mills and Cara Reichel, who also directs the evening. The concert will also have music direction by Ben Moss and orchestrations by Mills and Moss, with additional drum arrangements by Elena Bonomo. The stage manager is Emily Paige Ballou.

The Hello Girls, presented as part of Prospect's IGNITE Concert Series, tells the story of the groundbreaking women who served as the first soldiers in the U.S. Army, during World War I.

For tickets visit ProspectTheater.org.

