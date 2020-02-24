Original Off-Broadway Cast of The Hello Girls Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Original Off-Broadway Cast of The Hello Girls Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Concert
By Andrew Gans
Feb 24, 2020
 
The concert will be presented February 26 at Symphony Space.
The Hello Girls_keyart_HR.jpg

The Hello Girls, In Concert, featuring members of Prospect Theater Company's 2018 Off-Broadway production, will be presented February 26 at 7:30 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Scheduled to perform are original cast members Ellie Fishman, Arlo Hill, Chanel Karimkhani, Andrew Mayer, Matthew McGloin, Ben Moss, Lili Thomas, Skyler Volpe, and Cathryn Wake, who will be joined by Jeff Williams and musicians Allison Kelly and Britton Matthews.

The Hello Girls has music and lyrics by Peter Mills and a book by Mills and Cara Reichel, who also directs the evening. The concert will also have music direction by Ben Moss and orchestrations by Mills and Moss, with additional drum arrangements by Elena Bonomo. The stage manager is Emily Paige Ballou.

The Hello Girls, presented as part of Prospect's IGNITE Concert Series, tells the story of the groundbreaking women who served as the first soldiers in the U.S. Army, during World War I.

For tickets visit ProspectTheater.org.

Production Photos: The Hello Girls at 59E59 Theaters

Production Photos: The Hello Girls at 59E59 Theaters

8 PHOTOS
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cathryn Wake, Skyler Volpe, Ellie Fishman, Chanel Karimkhani, and Lili Thomas Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Ellie Fishman Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Lili Thomas, Skyler Volpe, Chanel Karimkhani, Ellie Fishman, and Cathryn Wake Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Arlo Hill and Ellie Fishman Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Skyler Volpe and Ellie Fishman Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Scott Wakefield and Ellie Fishman Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Matthew McGloin and Skyler Volpe Richard Termine
Hello_Girls_Prospect_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Lili Thomas, Matthew McGloin, Ellie Fishman, Skyler Volpe, Andrew Mayer, Ben Moss, Cathryn Wake, and Chanel Karimkhani Richard Termine
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!