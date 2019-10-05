Original Saturday Night Fever Cast Members and More Reunite October 5 to Perform in Times Square

The flash mob performance, featuring Paige Price, Orfeh, Bryan Batt, Andy Karl, and more, celebrates the musical’s 20th anniversary.

Cast members from the original Broadway and first national touring companies of Saturday Night Fever mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s Broadway opening by gathering in Times Square October 5 at 7 PM.

Over 42 company members are scheduled to recreate a portion of the closing number from the show, the “Mega Mix,” with the original choreography, in Duffy Square.

Original stars Paige Price, Orfeh, and Bryan Batt are confirmed, as are Andy Karl, Karine Plantadit, Jeanine Meyers, and Shannon Beach, the organizer of the event. Aileen Quinn and Manoel Felciano, from the national tour, will also participate. Also expected to attend are Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Richard Blake, Michael Balderrama, and Josh Prince.

Original cast member Stacey Martin Bafi-Yeboa designed special shirts for the participants.

Saturday Night Fever opened at the Minskoff Theatre October 21, 1999, and ran for 501 performances. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with Martyne Axe conducting.

(Updated October 5, 2019)