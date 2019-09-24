Original Saturday Night Fever Cast Members and More Will Reunite to Perform in Times Square

Broadway News   Original Saturday Night Fever Cast Members and More Will Reunite to Perform in Times Square
By Andrew Gans
Sep 24, 2019
 
The flashmob performance, featuring Paige Price, Orfeh, Bryan Batt, Andy Karl, and more, will celebrate the musical’s 20th anniversary.
Lucille_Lortel_Awards_2018_31_HR.jpg
Orfeh and Andy Karl Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Cast members from the original Broadway and first national touring companies of Saturday Night Fever will mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s Broadway opening by gathering in Times Square October 5 at 7 PM.

Over 42 company members are currently scheduled to recreate a portion of the closing number from the show, the “Mega Mix,” with the original choreography, in Duffy Square.

Original stars Paige Price, Orfeh, and Bryan Batt are confirmed, as are Andy Karl, Karine Plantadit, and Shannon Beach, the organizer of the event. Aileen Quinn and Manoel Felciano, from the national tour, will also participate. Also expected to attend are Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Richard Blake, Michael Balderrama, and Josh Prince.

Original cast member Stacey Martin Bafi-Yeboa has designed special shirts for the participants.

Saturday Night Fever opened at the Minskoff Theatre October 21, 1999, and ran for 501 performances. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with Martyne Axe conducting.

Saturday Night Fever on Broadway

Saturday Night Fever on Broadway

Saturday Night Fever opened at The Minskoff Theatre on Oct 21, 1999.

24 PHOTOS
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Joan Marcus
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Eduardo Patino
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Joan Marcus
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Michael Le Poer Trench
James Carpinello
James Carpinello Joan Marcus
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
Seal Palmer and the company
Seal Palmer and the company Eduardo Patino
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Eduardo Patino
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Eduardo Patino
A Scene from <i>Saturday Night Fever</i>
A Scene from Saturday Night Fever Joan Marcus
