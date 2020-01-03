Orlagh Cassidy to Star as Nancy Pelosi in The Adult in the Room

The Bill McMahon play will premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens.

Stage and screen actor Orlagh Cassidy is set to star as Nancy Pelosi in the upcoming Chicago production of The Adult in the Room—Nancy Pelosi in the House at Chicago's Victory Gardens. Cassidy, who has been seen on Broadway in God of Carnage and Present Laughter, among other productions, will bring the Speaker of the House to life in the new monologue play by Bill McMahon.

Beginning performances January 22, The Adult in the Room (a nod to Pelosi's 2017 comment that the White House needs “adult supervision”) will explore both her story and today's political climate. The world premiere is co-directed by Heather Arnson and Conor Bagley and is produced by Jim Kierstead (Kinky Boots, Hadestown), Linda Karn (Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine), and William Fernandez (The Inheritance, The Great Comet).

"We've been in communication with Speaker Pelosi, and she has received the script,” said Producer Kierstead. “With this production, we feel we are shining a spotlight on her authentic personality and lesser-known aspects of her life that influenced the powerful woman she has become. We hope she will come see this production."

Performances are scheduled through February 15.

For more information visit VictoryGardens.org.