Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Goes to the Grave

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Goes to the Grave
By Mark Peikert
Dec 07, 2019
 
The cast of the extended hit Off-Broadway drama, currently playing through January 5, takes a trip to the cemetery to talk about their roles.
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Rebecca Jimenez, Carmen Berkeley, Malika Samuel, and Alyssa May Gold Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson

Things get a little wild in Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, which may not be a surprise based on its synopsis: A group of teenage girls gather to contact the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

Somehow, things get even crazier from there.

With the show extended through January 5, 2020, at uptown's McGinn/Cazale Theatre, Playbill gathered the show's female cast—Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, and Malika Samuel— and playwright Alexis Scheer to talk about their characters, the memorable choreography, and why they love bringing these women to life every night. And what better place to talk about seances than in Manhattan's Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Goes to the Grave

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Goes to the Grave

15 PHOTOS
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Carmen Berkeley, Malika Samuel, Rebecca Jimenez, and Alyssa May Gold Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Rebecca Jimenez, Carmen Berkeley, Malika Samuel, and Alyssa May Gold Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Malika Samuel Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
"I love inhabiting Squeeze each night. She is confident, charming, self-aware, empathetic, passionate, and incisive. So sanguine. Plus, her lip gloss is always poppin’ and, I mean, have you seen her dance moves? I am so proud of that young lady. She is truly beautiful." Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Alyssa May Gold Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Alyssa May Gold
"Zoom is the youngest member of the Dead Leaders Club. She is an impulsive, creative, intelligent girl who gets in over her head trying to fit in. My favorite part of playing Zoom is tapping into that teenage vulnerability where you’re constantly bouncing between unbridled excitement and excruciating embarrassment. And I love doing the dance scene! " Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Carmen Berkeley Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
"Pipe is the president of the Dead Leaders Club. On the outside she looks polished and privileged, but on the inside she’s completely lost. What I love is how she slowly reveals herself to the audience throughout the play. For the first five minutes you might think, “Oh, so she’s that girl,” but as the play unfolds, she starts to peel back all her layers and step into her true self." Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
Rebecca Jimenez Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord_WP Theater_Feature Shoot_2019_HR
"Kit is a first-generation Colombian-American and the newest member of the Dead Leaders Club. She’s a quick thinker and feels deeply. She isn’t afraid to fight when challenged. My favorite thing about getting to play her is feeling her heart when she’s nervous/excited, and then exploring the different ways she reveals her darkness." Marc J. Franklin/photo assistant Andy Henderson
Share

Directed by Whitney White, the world premiere from Scheer opened to critical acclaim September 24 and features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!