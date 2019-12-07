Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Goes to the Grave

The cast of the extended hit Off-Broadway drama, currently playing through January 5, takes a trip to the cemetery to talk about their roles.

Things get a little wild in Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, which may not be a surprise based on its synopsis: A group of teenage girls gather to contact the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

Somehow, things get even crazier from there.

With the show extended through January 5, 2020, at uptown's McGinn/Cazale Theatre, Playbill gathered the show's female cast—Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, and Malika Samuel— and playwright Alexis Scheer to talk about their characters, the memorable choreography, and why they love bringing these women to life every night. And what better place to talk about seances than in Manhattan's Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleum.

15 PHOTOS

Directed by Whitney White, the world premiere from Scheer opened to critical acclaim September 24 and features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.