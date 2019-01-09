Our Favorite Carol Channing Videos

Broadway’s original Hello, Dolly! star passed away January 15.

To celebrate Broadway star Carol Channing, we're sharing some of our favorite Channing videos, including Hello, Dolly!, television appearances, and more unforgettable moments.

In 1949 Channing starred as Lorelei Lee in the Broadway musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Here, on an NBC variety show, the actor offered performances from the Broadway production, including “A Little Girl From Little Rock” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

Channing received her first Tony Award for her performance as Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly!. At the 1971 Tony Awards she sang “Before the Parade Passes By” from the Tony-winning musical.



In the 1967 movie musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, Channing played Muzzy Van Hossmere. Here is her performance of “Jazz Baby.”

The 1985 television film adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland starred Channing as the White Queen. Here, she tells Alice—in a kooky musical number—to “jam tomorrow, jam yesterday… but never ever jam today!”



At an advance screening of Carol Channing: Larger than Life, Channing took to the piano to perform “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.



Channing’s Hollywood Bowl performance of “Razzle Dazzle” from Chicago.





Who can forget when Channing presented the award for Best Original Score at the 2004 Tonys? She performed a rap with LL Cool J before announcing the nominees!





Here is a clip from the feature film documentary Carol Channing: Larger Than Life. Check out the Playbill Brief Encounter with the film’s producer, Dori Berinstein, as well as the exclusive outtakes.



Here, Channing performs “That’s How Young I Feel” from Mame alongside Tommy Tune.

