Over 100 Theatrical Internships You Can Apply For

From artistic development to publicity, company management to education, find out how you can jumpstart a career in the theatre.

So much more goes into making theatre beyond the onstage performers and backstage crew. There are dozens of businesses that together create the business of show. If you’re aiming for an offstage career in theatre, but you don’t know where to look, an internship is an ideal way to explore different areas of the industry and learn skills that will help you in your future career.

Below, you will find a list of internships in New York City and throughout the U.S. listed by category: general internships, artistic development, literary (i.e. involving dramaturgy, theatre history, etc.), audience services, education and community engagement, house management and theatre operations, finance, general management and company management (i.e. liaising between producers and the theatre/company), human resources, IT, marketing, public relations, sales and ticketing, graphic design, and stage management. This is not a comprehensive listing of all internship offerings, but it’s a great starting point.

Use the descriptions to determine what type of internship is best for you and then see if your local theatre has a similar position. You can make it in New York or, check out our lists of regional theatres (here and here) that likely have internship availability.

Once you’ve completed your internship, add that experience to your résumé and check out Playbill’s Job Board.



General Internships

Company: AKA NYC

Location: New York NY

Position: Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, but weekly stipends offered. Available for academic credit.

Length: Fall: September–December and Spring: January–May

Time Commitment: Two days a week at minimum, hours dependent on department.

Description: Hands-on work experience with a creative advertising agency. Departments where internships are available include marketing, media, digital, insights, and more. AKA offers tours of studios, an in depth look at all of their departments, and even show tickets depending on availability.

How to apply: Send a résumé, cover letter, any relevant coursework, and letters of recommendation to intern@aka.nyc.

For more information: AKA.nyc/

Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: Early-career individuals will experience a season at City Center, learning about the daily operations of a non-profit performing arts center and working alongside experienced arts administrators. The apprentice will be executing the communications strategy for New York City Center’s upcoming season, with daily responsibilities ranging from drafting press releases and fielding press requests to supervising photographers at performances/events and cataloging press hits.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org

Company: Paper Mill Playhouse

Location: Millburn, NJ

Position: Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: September-June

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Paper Mill offers non-paying internships in all areas of administration, including education programming, marketing, fundraising and finance, company management, casting, and non-union production management. Internships are available only during the presenting season from September through June. Paper Mill Playhouse does not provide housing for interns and internships are not available during the summer months.

How to apply: Email your résumé and cover letter to internship@papermill.org

Company: Seattle Repertory

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Intern (Available in Paint, Props, Directing/Casting, Directing/Literary, and Education)

Paid/Unpaid: $200 a week reimbursement and limited housing opportunities

Length: 9 months

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: In addition to hands-on training in their chosen field, interns participate in seminars with industry professionals to gain an overview of how departments collaborate at the regional theatre level. A final project will be arranged in agreement with the intern class.

How to apply: Submit a 500-word response to provided questions, a 500-word letter of intent, résumé, work samples, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: SeattleRep.org/

Artistic/Literary Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Literary Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The Literary Intern is involved with reading and evaluating plays, researching the current theatrical landscape, maintaining the script database, assisting with readings, archiving, and other administrative tasks. Candidates should have a strong interest in the area of literary management and dramaturgy.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Programming intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: The Programming Apprentice will assist the Manager of Dance Programs with the implementation of City Center’s dance season, including the annual Fall for Dance Festival. This will include assistance in maintaining artistic planning materials, updating and organizing programming documents, and delivering on various aspects of New York City Center dance projects. Additionally, the Apprentice will provide research support to the Programming team and assist with artist services.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org



Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Artistic Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: The Artistic Intern provides administrative support to the artistic team. The artistic internship provides a unique opportunity to observe every aspect of how MTC’s artistic office operates and exposure to activity related to programming upcoming seasons.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Literary Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: As an MTC Literary Intern, you will read and evaluate scripts; assist with and attend MTC play readings; cover readings elsewhere on behalf of MTC; compile theatre news and reviews; maintain MTC’s play submissions database; attend weekly department meetings; interact regularly with artists and with MTC staff across departments; and participate in the daily operations of a high–speed literary office.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Artistic Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: The Artistic Intern works closely with the Artistic Department, providing producing and administrative support for all Artistic Development programming. Artistic Interns help with research; data entry; assisting in the execution of internal readings; and lend support to our Mainstage Productions.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCtheater.org/

Company: Second Stage

Location: New York, NY

Position: Literary Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit

Description: Intern works with the Associate Artistic Director on the reading and evaluation of new scripts; dramaturgical research; assisting with directing fellowships; attending rehearsals; and providing administrative support for various literary projects. Candidates should have excellent writing and communication skills, as well as a strong background in dramatic literature and practical theatre.

How to apply: Your electronic application must include an electronic submission of a résumé, two letters of recommendation (professional or academic), and a brief personal statement (i.e., what you expect to gain from an internship).

For more information: 2st.com

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Positon: Artistic/Literary Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The Artistic/Literary Intern will learn about season planning, production dramaturgy, development readings/workshops, supplemental programming, and the production of Signature’s publications and lobby displays. Interns will gain exposure to play and production coverage, the playwright selection process, Signature’s touchscreens, dramaturgical research, talkbacks, panel discussions, Signature Book Club, and more. The intern will also interact directly with Signature playwrights and artists.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and a non–creative writing sample of 500-1,000 words to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Artistic/Literary Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist the artistic director in various administrative tasks, help organize and plan opening night events, orchestrate Tony voter ticketing, read and attend workshops for new plays, complete dramaturgical research, contribute to Roundabout’s Upstage Guides.

How to apply: Applications open in November.

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

\

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Artistic Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring.

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Artistic Management Interns assist the company management and producing teams in supporting a variety of projects in varying stages of development. Interns will read scripts and conduct dramaturgical research, assist in preparations for Visiting Artist arrivals, and work to support the theatre’s leadership with administrative tasks.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line.

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Artistic Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern provides administrative support to the artistic department. Duties include rehearsal and performance support, research for upcoming productions, casting department support, special event support, administrative and production paperwork and projects. Some evening and weekend hours may apply.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online.

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: New Works Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 30 hours a week

Description: Intern assists the Director of New Works with planning and organizing the 5th Avenue's New Works Program. Duties include reading, listening and responding to submissions of new musicals; writing letters on behalf of the Director of New Works; maintaining the New Works library; assisting on New Works retreats, residencies, readings and developmental workshops.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online.

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Artistic Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Part-time or full-time positions available

Description: Interns will assist the artistic staff in a variety of administrative tasks, from general correspondence to local casting. May include assisting the artistic staff in a new play workshop, reading and evaluation of scripts, dramaturgical research, ongoing organization and maintenance of the Playhouse library and occasional errands.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Literary Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Literary interns’ duties include dramaturgical research and blogs, attendance in artistic meetings, script coverage, logging script submissions, facilitating in-house readings, script copying, editing and compiling articles, and as needed, assisting members in the artistic department, including the artistic producers.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, two letters of recommendation, and an artistic statement online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Audience Services Internships



Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Audience Services Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Audience Services interns will assist in research to help MCC further their accessibility offerings, learn the ins and outs of front of house management, third-party ticketing management, inventory support, comp reconciliation and post-performance reports. The intern will have the opportunity to attend internal meetings with the Director of Audience Services, accessibility trainings and learn Spektrix.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Audience Services Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Must handle subscriber records, arrange customer mailings, assist with data entry and maintenance of Roundabout’s approximate 40,000 annual subscriptions.

How to apply: Applications open in November.

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Development Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Individual Giving and Special Events Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The Individual Giving and Special Events Intern works closely with the manager of individual giving and special events. Interns assist in planning and execution of Atlantic events, including opening nights, patron dinners, and the Spring Gala, and have the opportunity to work on mail campaigns, donor research, and data entry.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Institutional Giving Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The Institutional Giving Intern works closely with the director of institutional giving to research potential funders and develop proposal language. The intern also participates in weekly funding strategy meetings and takes a lead role in analyzing the impact of Atlantic’s artistic and education initiatives.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Development apprentice

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: The Development Apprentice will be involved in all aspects of City Center fundraising activities, including membership, special events, and institutional giving. Through this program, the apprentice will gain familiarity in donor acquisition and stewardship, event management, grant writing, and database maintenance, as well as exposure to the day-to-day operations of a premier non-profit performing arts organization. The Development Apprentice will assist in answering our Member Hotline.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Individual Giving Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: The Individual Giving Intern’s responsibilities include: providing backup and support to our full-time patron ticketing agent; scheduling and maintenance of patron lounges at MTC’s Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres; supporting patron cultivation events; general marketing and promotion of individual giving programs; and researching prospective donors.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Institutional Giving Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: Through this role, you will gain hands-on experience writing a wide variety of fundraising materials, from grant proposals and reports to thank you letters. You will also learn to conduct thorough research on potential donors using popular industry tools like the Foundation Directory Online and RelSci.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Special Events Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: From maintaining guest list spreadsheets, to communicating with attendees, to assisting with seating, to spearheading the invitation mailing process, this internship will help you sharpen your office skills and become a natural at ensuring each event runs smoothly.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Position: Development Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Development interns will assist with: database management; correspondence; planning and executing donor cultivation and funding events; research; tasks and planning associated with Opening Nights and maintenance of organizational systems. Prospective Development Interns are asked to submit a writing sample with their résumé and cover letter (i.e.: mock grant proposal, an essay, etc.).

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Institutional Giving Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Our Institutional Giving intern works closely with the manager of institutional giving on research and writing related to fundraising from foundation, corporate, and government agencies. The intern will assist with: researching prospective funding opportunities; drafting proposals and letters of inquiry; collecting and organizing information for reporting purposes.

How to apply: Email a cover letter, writing sample, and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Development Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Support and assist Roundabout in their fundraising efforts, assist with coordination of mailing campaigns, researching all funders, maintain files, carry out special events for the company.

How to apply: Applications open in November.

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Second Stage

Location: New York, NY

Position: Development intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Description: The Development Intern will maintain donor database and files; follow-up on donor benefits; research funding sources; assist with mailings and special events. Intern will actively participate in all fundraising activities, including the annual direct mail and telefunding campaigns, special events, funding research, special projects, and day-to-day booking and acknowledgement of gifts.

How to apply: Your electronic application must include an electronic submission of a résumé, two letters of recommendation (professional or academic), and a brief personal statement (i.e., what you expect to gain from an internship).

For more information: 2st.com

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Development and Special Events Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The Development/Special Events Intern will learn alongside the development department as they work to fundraise for current and upcoming seasons and the Signature Ticket Initiative. Interns will have opportunities to learn about Signature’s different areas of fundraising.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Development Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern assists the development department with all aspects of fundraising including, the Annual Fund Campaign, our fundraising gala, the major gifts program and various other fundraising events and campaigns. Heavy clerical work including filing, writing correspondence, and invitation stuffing are daily activities.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Access and Equity Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Access and Equity interns will engage in research, audience cultivation, and community-based projects around equity and inclusion practices. They will also assist in the development and execution of A.R.T. Access programs (ASL, open captioning, audio description, touch tours, sensory friendly performances, etc.).

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Fundraising/Development Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: The Development Intern will participate with and support the individual giving, events, and operations teams in implementing strategies that will enable the A.R.T. to increase its base of contributed support.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Philanthropy Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Part-time or full-time

Description: Interns can sharpen administrative skills, further develop communication skills, and have multiple opportunities for responding flexibly and responsibly to deadlines. Interns can expect to increase their understanding of how to conduct a fundraising campaign, familiarity with special events, institutional marketing and public relations, as well as what resources different people contribute to make not-for-profit arts organizations successful.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Special Events Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Part-time or full-time

Description: Interns will learn the ins and outs of events, what goes into an event from set-up to tear-down, and how to problem solve on the fly. Interns may expect to increase their understanding of how to conduct a fundraising campaign, institutional marketing and public relations, as well as what resources different people contribute to make not-for-profit arts organizations successful.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Development/Fundraising Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Interns will have an opportunity to learn about individual giving, corporate sponsorship, foundation and government grant proposals, event planning, donor database management, prospect research, individual donor solicitations, email and online donor communications, and preparing for board of trustee meetings.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Education/Community Engagement Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: School Education Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: Responsibilities are specific to each program assignment. This intern assists our afterschool and weekend classes, as well as summer camp Teaching Artists in preparing rosters, performance materials, classroom supplies, and supports in–class activities.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: School Artistic Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The School Artistic Intern will report to and assist the artistic director and associate producer of the Atlantic Acting School in all aspects of producing a season of student productions performed by students from both the NYU Tisch undergraduate and conservatory programs. Responsibilities include monitoring auditions and assisting in casting, scheduling and reserving space, and programming for future seasons among other administrative tasks. Duties may also entail drafting faculty and parent correspondence, compiling information for publicity materials and programs, managing ticket reservations, and organizing opening night events.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: School Administration Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The School Administration Interns works closely with the school directors to assist with administration for our undergrad NYU, professional conservatory, and part–time programming. Responsibilities include doing research, preparing material for faculty meetings and orientations, organizing student evaluations and grade-collecting software, maintaining student database, reaching out to alumni, assisting with guest classes and end–of–term receptions and preparing content for website.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/



Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Education apprentice

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: The Education Apprentice will assist with the administration of in-school workshops and residencies, as well as on-site Education events including professional development workshops and master classes. Specific responsibilities include assisting with the development of study guides, analyzing program evaluations, school site visits, preparing event support materials, and providing organizational and office support.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Education Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: With this internship, you’ll have access to an expert faculty of teaching artists working in our city’s range of high schools with observation opportunities that can be customized based upon your unique interests. You’ll sharpen your project management skills as the administrator of Write Now!, our after-school playwriting program for high schoolers and complete research projects on a variety of topics, including background information on our plays, trends in the arts-education field, and expansion of our reach to NYC’s communities.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Education and Public Engagement Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Interns assist the director public engagement and education and manager of education programs with the MCC Theater Youth Company and various programming. Interns will assist with: after school programs as a teaching assistant, assistant producing our culminating Youth Company productions, launching new community engagement initiatives and various administrative tasks.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Education Intern, Off–Site

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist in coordination and support of Roundabout’s education programs, mentor students, assist leaders, and organize materials for the Department of Education’s Summer Arts Institute, serve as administrative assistant for Roundabout’s Theatrical Teaching Institute (TTI).

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Education Intern, On–Site

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist in coordination and support of Roundabout’s education programs, mentor students, assist students in rehearsal reports, organize materials, data entry, and documenting Roundabout’s Youth Ensemble (RYE).

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Education/Engagement Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern works with the education and outreach programs manager with duties as needed including assisting in marketing for education programs, maintaining files and records for the 5th Ave Awards, researching for upcoming shows, maintaining education files as well as general support as needed. Some evening and weekend hours may apply.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Education Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Education interns will focus on developing curricular materials and lesson plans for Boston-area students by finding connections between school curricula and A.R.T.’s work on stage. They will also assist with research and administrative functions essential to the operation of the education and engagement department.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Community Engagement Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Community Engagement interns will assist in cultivating relationships between the theatre and local community groups, audiences, and nonprofit organizations. Typical projects include assisting with show-specific community events, lobby installations, dialogue series, and other initiatives focused on deep relationship-building.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Location: East Haddam, CT

Position: Education and Library Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department

Description: Goodspeed Education & Library Interns/Volunteers work out of the Scherer Library of Musical Theatre, the only library exclusively dedicated to musical theatre in the world. Interns have the opportunity to complete an array of Scherer Library-related projects including processing collections, digitizing, fulfilling research requests, and providing dramaturgical support.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: Goodspeed.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Administrative Education Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring

Time Commitment: Full-time and Part-time

Description: Intern will gain knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the Playhouse and its education and outreach programs. Will work with teaching artists, stage management, La Jolla Playhouse staff, parents, children and patrons.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: YP@LJP Summer Program Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full-time and Part-time

Description: Intern will work with teaching artists, La Jolla Playhouse staff, parents and children. Expect to work hard, interact with theatre professionals and be inspired to further the field of theatre education.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Education Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Interns will assist with the day-to-day business of Steppenwolf Education, including organizing events around Steppenwolf Education programming, developing materials for the department, contributing articles to study guides created in conjunction with productions, assisting in facilitation of teacher workshops and training, organizing and creating research materials for Steppenwolf for Young Adults productions. This position requires occasional weekend and evening commitments.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Position: School at Steppenwolf Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November 2019)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: School at Steppenwolf interns will assist in the day-to-day operations of The School at Steppenwolf, a 10-week summer residency for experienced actors. Duties include daily set-up of classrooms, preparing materials and documents for students, communicating business to instructors and students, copying books, scripts and scenes for students and instructors, attending weekly ensemble and teacher meetings and possibly assisting in any on-site rehearsing.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/





House Management/Theatre Operations Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Operations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Full-time or Part-time (20 hours a week minimum)

Description: The Operations Intern works closely with a fast–paced team, reporting directly to the operations manager. Interns are involved in long and short–term projects related to every aspect of how both the theater company and the school operate.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Jujamcyn Theatres

Location: New York, NY

Position: Building Operations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 16–24 hours a week

Description: Building Operations Interns will work directly with the Vice President of Building Operations and individuals from all levels of theatre operations and management as well as outside contractors and vendors.

How to apply: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation via email, fax, or mail addressed to Intern Coordinator.

For more information: Jujamcyn.com/

Company: Jujamcyn Theatres

Location: New York, NY

Position: Theatre Operations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 22–28 hours a week

Description: Theatre Operation Interns will learn the responsibilities and challenges of managing multiple Broadway theatres, by working directly under the supervision of a senior member of the theatre operations team.

How to apply: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation via email, fax, or mail addressed to the Intern Coordinator.

For more information: Jujamcyn.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Friedman Theatre Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Part-time (corresponds with MTC‘s performance schedule)

Description: Front of House operations at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre is an all-hands-on-deck experience. Two part-time interns assist in theatre management with performance-related activities from preshow to final curtain, including patron and subscriber services support, preparations of performance reports, and coordinating, maintaining, and operating the gift shop.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Operations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: The Operations Intern will work closely with the facilities and operations manager and will support a wide range of projects. This will provide interested candidates with the hands-on technical experience of how a theater company handles daily operations. Responsibilities will include assistance with space planning, daily tasks, invoices, research, and scheduling.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Facilities/House Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist the director of facilities operations with coordinating and scheduling repairs, track facility requests, and maintain the filing system by processing invoices and drafting correspondence. Trains with house managers at each of Roundabout’s theatres. Must conduct research on specific types of equipment.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Facilities Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The Facilities Intern will learn alongside the facilities department, which manages the strategic and tactical building operations and building infrastructure maintenance. Intern will have opportunities to learn about major facility systems and their maintenance, coordination and scheduling of a multi-venue facility, and vendor analysis and selection.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org.

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Company Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: Interns will meet and interact with professional artists and La Jolla Playhouse staff and will help with daily tasks and support and plan large events for the organization, assist company management with coordinating and arranging housing, creating welcome packets, safely driving company vehicles, and acting as a liaison between La Jolla Playhouse and all visiting artists.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Theatre Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November 2019)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Interns work closely with the general manager and other key members of the general management team in a holistic manner to ensure the smooth operations of the organization. Interns will be exposed to activities including, but not limited to, artistic contracting and licensing, vendor contracting, project management, accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, human resources and event production.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Finance Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: General Management and Finance Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time (20 hours a week minimum)

Description: The intern will be involved with maintaining contractual union obligations, box office, front-of-house management and other tasks related to current and upcoming productions. The intern will also work with the finance department on administrative tasks, such as vendor management and communication, financial analysis projects, maintaining expense accounts, and the preparation of the annual audit.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Finance Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist accounts payable, accountant, payroll manager, and financial director by organizing reports for daily ticket sales and projections for both Off– and on Broadway theatres, processing mail, invoices, checks, and other receipts, organize all financial files and reports, submit credit applications and tax exemptions, completing various financial projects.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Signature Theatre

Position: Business Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: Major responsibilities of the finance department include managing and analyzing short–term and long–term organizational budgets, performing daily financial and office operations, drafting and implementing organization–wide policies and procedures, including all employment policies, and managing the human resource function for the organization.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Finance Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern works directly with 5th Avenue ticketing department. Duties will include learning the industry standard Tessitura ticketing system, maintaining files and records for season package orders, and handing out will call tickets before performances.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

HR Internships



Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Position: Human Resources Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Assist with hiring and termination processes, prepare new hire paperwork, communicate with company-wide staff list, act as editor of Roundabout’s employee newsletter, HR file maintenance, completing short and long-term HR projects, sit in on interviews and shadow the HR Director in different activities.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company and General Management Internships



Company: Baseline Theatrical

Position: General Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Stipends available

Length: Fall (September-December), Spring (January-April), Summer (May-August)

Time Commitment: 24 hours a week

Description: Tasks will include the normal filing and errands, but the position will be what you make of it, and can expand to include opportunities like contract drafting, attendance at advertising and other meetings, assisting with the management of readings, and shadowing our company managers during performances.

How to apply: Email current résumé, cover letter, and season of interest to intern@baselinetheatrical.com

For more information: BaselineTheatrical.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Position: Company Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Our interns gain insight into the details of theatrical management on and Off-Broadway by assisting the company managers with the drafting and execution of actor contracts, coordination of show/actor-related travel needs (transportation, housing, etc.), completing union reports, and the planning of special events for our productions, including first previews and opening nights. Interns also work closely with our box office staffs, handling house seat orders for all shows and arranging all Tony voter tickets for productions at the Friedman. Interns may gain experience assisting company managers at the theatre, for which occasional evening hours would be required.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Public Theater

Position: General Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall (August–December), Spring (January–May), or Summer (May–August)

Time Commitment: Full–time (Monday–Friday, 10 AM–6 PM)

Description: General management encompasses contracts, budgets, company management, union correspondence, house seats and the day to day administration of each production as well as a myriad of other organizational tasks. This internship provides an incredibly well–rounded view of what a general management and company management department look like at a non–profit institution.

How to apply: Applications accepted on a rolling basis. Send cover letter and résumé to ehammond@publictheater.org.

For more information: PublicTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Maintain contracts, correspondence with agents, managers, and union representatives, organize extensive files, track grosses, complete special projects, file house seating requests, research legal issues, support various departments.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Company Management/General Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The general management/company management intern will learn alongside the general management department as they draft contracts, generate union reports, take care of the show companies, facilitate staff and company ticketing, plan events, coordinate company housing and travel needs, and track weekly ticket sales.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: General Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week preferred

Description: Intern will aid with first rehearsal duties and contracting actors and authors, assist in coordinating out of town auditions, assist in contract drafting and offer process, manage union and counsel files regarding Actors’ Equity and LORT, research tasks via internet and historical records, help create new systems for organizing production information, keep current files on productions, aid with posting open job descriptions, respond to external information requests, as well as general office duties.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Location: East Haddam, CT

Position: Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department

Description: Mentored by the general manager and executive director, this intern assists with the administration of the theatre. Through this position, you will be exposed to season and strategic planning, day-to-day fiscal operations, development initiatives, human resource and personnel management, contract negotiations, and best practices policymaking.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: Goodspeed.org/

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Location: East Haddam, CT

Position: Company Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid but provided company housing/Must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department, some after-hours work may be required

Description: Interns assist with the day-to-day details of the company’s professional lives. This includes travel, housing, health and well-being, hospitality and an overall obligation to helping the artists integrate into the Goodspeed and surrounding community. Interns/volunteers are expected to be available after-hours and have on-call assignments on a regular basis.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: Goodspeed.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Company Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern works directly with the company manger to write, track and distribute contracts, assist with needs of out-of-town artists, collecting and assembling contact information for guest artists, assist in hosting company events, and various administrative duties as assigned.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

IT Internships



Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: IT Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Learn how to troubleshoot IT issues, provide technical support as needed, assist IT department in all repairs, upgrades, etc., assist in keeping in-house applications running and Roundabout’s website bug-free.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Position: Information Technologies Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: 15-25 hours a week

Description: As an intern you will be exposed to a variety of tasks related to IT administration including daily cell phone, help desk and remote access support.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: https://LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Marketing Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: This intern’s primary role will be to assist the theater and school’s marketing department with all promotional activity, both institutional and show/program–specific. Responsibilities may include marketing research, press and cross-promotional outreach, membership maintenance, social media marketing, audience development, recruitment and current student engagement efforts, tracking and analytics, and website maintenance.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Marketing apprentice

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: The Marketing Apprentice will play an instrumental role in the planning and execution of the department’s initiatives with a focus on City Center’s social media and digital marketing campaigns. The apprentice will also assist with audience development, email creation, production and artist research, video projects, daily social media management and basic data entry.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org

Company: Lincoln Center

Position: Performance Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: 35–40 hours a week

Description: Over the summer, interns are fully integrated into all aspects of the performance marketing team with an opportunity to learn about and assist with promoting Lincoln Center summer programs.

How to apply: Send a cover letter and résumé to internships@lincolncenter.com and include “Performance Marketing Intern” in the subject line. Submissions without a cover letter will not be considered.

For more information: LincolnCenter.org/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, WInter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Primary responsibilities include managing departmental approvals for Playbill programs and select marketing materials, creating email blasts, administering websites and social media, resizing artwork/photography, and designing promotional graphics. Additional responsibilities include creating bespoke office signage; maintaining front of house displays and flyer stock at our three theatres; staffing opening nights, press events, and gala nights; managing calendars; and providing general office support to the department.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing Analytics Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: This internship will provide you with skills in various ticketing systems. You will refine your administrative and customer service skills by serving as the first point of contact for group sales and as a key player on our outreach team. In working closely with the senior marketing manager, you will be exposed to a wide variety of sales-based analytical tools and reports, including daily wraps, sales projections, and market comparisons.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Intern will manage audience communications and mailings, conduct research, facilitate audience surveys, maintain department archives and databases, plan and implement viral and grassroots marketing efforts.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/

Company: Roundabout Theatre Company

Position: Marketing Interns (2 internships available)

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: Conduct independent projects relating to subscription campaigns, advertising, direct mail, and audience surveys. Assist in preparing for and executing pre- and post-show events. Report for marketing and sales.

How to apply: Applications open in November

For more information: RoundaboutTheatre.org/

Company: Second Stage

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit

Description: Intern assists in market research, subscription and single ticket promotions; distributes marketing materials; assists in writing copy for newsletters and other promotional materials; assists coordinating receptions and openings, single ticket and subscription audience development through direct mail, print, and telemarketing; promotion through special events and outreach efforts.

How to apply: Your electronic application must include an electronic submission of a résumé, two letters of recommendation (professional or academic), and a brief personal statement (i.e., what you expect to gain from an internship).

For more information: 2st.com

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The marketing intern will work alongside all team members of the marketing department, which directs the advertising efforts of Signature Theatre through both printed and digital mediums. The department also coordinates Signature’s social media presence, press relations, the Signature Bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org.

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: The marketing intern assists in the planning and execution of individual and group ticket sales initiatives, data analysis, and sales strategies. Marketing also offers an internship specifically focused on community outreach; if candidates are interested in this area, please indicate it in your cover letter and email submission.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Part-time and full-time available

Description: Communications interns have the opportunity to be intimately involved in the inclusive workings of a world-renowned theatre’s communications department. A marketing internship involves management and distribution of promotion materials, representing and promoting La Jolla Playhouse productions at community events, attending department meetings, maintaining records, market research, special projects and other administrative duties.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Marketing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Interns work closely with the staff to develop new audiences, maintain and develop the Steppenwolf website, and create promotional relationships with area restaurants and community partners. Interns are exposed to the artistic process and learn how to effectively market Steppenwolf shows to a diverse audience and also assist with audience research, special events, group sales, direct mail, digital assets and membership campaigns.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Location: East Haddam, CT

Position: Marketing/PR Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department

Description: You will assist with special events, photo shoots and press events; writing and editing copy; press release editing; maintaining press and photo archives; poster and brochure distribution; updating the press and patron list database; distributing audience surveys; and posting photo galleries on the website and social media sites.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: Goodspeed.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Marketing/Communications Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Major responsibilities will focus on audience development and publicity efforts including assisting in identifying target audiences, offering incentives/discounts to increase ticket sales (and tracking them), developing partnerships with third party vendors and distribution of marketing materials.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Public Relations Internships



Company: City Center

Location: New York NY

Position: Communications apprentice

Paid/Unpaid: Paid, $15 per hour

Length: September–May

Time Commitment: 20 hours per week

Description: The Communications Apprentice will play an active role in executing the communications strategy for New York City Center’s upcoming season, with daily responsibilities ranging from drafting press releases and fielding press requests to supervising photographers at performances/events and cataloging press hits.

How to apply: Online each June. Please include a recent sample of writing with your application.

For more information: NYCityCenter.org

Company: DKC/O&M

Location: New York, NY

Position: Press Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Weekly stipend

Length: Fall: September – December; Spring: January – early June; Summer: June – August

Time Commitment: 25-40 hours/week

Description: DKC/O&M, a New York-based publicity firm representing everything from Broadway to world-class non-profit institutions, seeks highly motivated and reliable interns with an interest in entertainment public relations. Interns assist press agents on all aspects of campaigns, including press kit preparation, press releases and mailings, press clippings and invite lists. Additional duties include administrative functions and phone coverage. Various opportunities to spearhead projects come up often. Interns also have the opportunity to attend client meetings, photo shoots and interviews, and receive free tickets to our shows.

How to apply: We post on Playbill.com every July, November, and April with deadlines and more information. Email Project and Staff Director Sarah Babin at sarah@omdkc.com if you would like to alerted about when we start accepting spring 2020 applications.

For more information: OMDKC.com

Company: Polk & Co

Location: New York, NY

Position: Press intern

Paid/Unpaid: Travel stipend/Academic credit available

Time Commitment: Full-time and part-time, 30 hours per week minimum

Description: The internship will provide an exciting opportunity to work on a variety of theatrical and entertainment projects while learning directly from senior press agents. In addition to administrative responsibilities, clipping features/reviews, research projects and social media tasks, interns will also help coordinate press events (meet & greets and opening nights). There will also be an opportunity to observe interviews, photo shoots and performance events.

How to apply: Please send a cover note, résumé and your availability to us at Contact@PolkandCo.com

For more information: PolkandCo.com

Company: American Repertory Theater

Location: Cambridge, MA

Position: Public Relations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid but academic credit available.

Length: Summer, Fall, Spring.

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Interns will gain valuable exposure to and experience in crafting public relations strategy and messaging, conducting research, and the day-to-day operations of the A.R.T.’s PR activities. The public relations intern assists with drafting press releases, facilitating press interviews and opening nights, and tracking press clips, among other tasks.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to internship_app@amrep.org, include department of interest in subject line

For more information: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Position: Marketing/PR Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department

Description: Interns assist with special events, photo shoots and press events; writing and editing copy; press release editing; maintaining press and photo archives; poster and brochure distribution; updating the press and patron list database; distributing audience surveys; and posting photo galleries on the website and social media sites. Access to car/valid driver's license required.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: https://www.goodspeed.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Public Relations Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter

Time Commitment: Part-time and full-time available

Description: Public relations interns will have the opportunity to be intimately involved in the day-to-day workings of a world-renowned theatre’s communications department. Work involves development and distribution of press kits and press releases, maintenance of press archives and clippings, compiling program material, attending department meetings, errands and various administrative tasks.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LajollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Publicity Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November 2019)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Publicity interns work to generate local and national publicity for Steppenwolf productions and projects. Interns assist with the preparation and execution of press performances, photo and video shoots, collect and maintain archival materials, compile daily media alerts, and write press materials including press releases. Interns will also work with the cocial media coordinator to generate content and manage social media streams.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Executive Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Position: Executive Intern

Location: New York, NY

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The intern helps manage the day-to-day schedule, correspondence and needs of the leadership of the Atlantic. This internship position is comparable to being a second assistant to the managing director and the artistic director who oversee all aspects of the Atlantic’s operation. You will work with the executive assistant to manage the internship program, preparation for opening nights and the Spring Gala, quarterly board meetings, and other events as needed.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Jujamcyn Theatres

Location: New York, NY

Position: Executive Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: 22–28 hours a week

Description: Interns will engage in all manner of administrative tasks, learning the responsibilities and challenges of organizationally managing multiple Broadway theatres by working directly with the assistants to the President, Executive Vice President, and Senior Vice President as well as the Vice President of Company Operations and the Executive Producer of Red Awning.

How to apply: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation via email, fax, or mail addressed to Intern Coordinator.

For more information: Jujamcyn.com/

Company: MCC Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Executive Office Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: Intern will support the executive assistant and executive director on daily company tasks and be exposed to some of the long term planning and processes in running an Off- Broadway theater company.

How to apply: Email a cover letter and résumé to internships@mcctheater.org. Include which positions you are interested in in the subject line.

For more information: MCCTheater.org/





Sales/Ticketing Internships



Position: Givenik/Group Sales Intern

Location: New York, NY

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 22–28 hours a week

Description: Givenik Group Sales Interns will learn the responsibilities and challenges of operating a group sales department on Broadway that also gives back to charity. They will work directly with the director of sales and the entire sales team.

How to apply: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation via email, fax, or mail addressed to the Intern Coordinator.

For more information: Jujamcyn.com

Company: Jujamcyn

Position: Ticketing Intern

Location: New York, NY

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week

Description: Jujamcyn Theaters’ internal ticketing operations department helps shows implement their pricing and sales strategies, manage and facilitate our box office teams, and set and implement strategic ticketing goals for the company.

How to apply: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation via email, fax, or mail addressed to the Intern Coordinator.

For more information: Jujamcyn.com/

Business Internships



Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Business Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: During this internship, you will learn what goes into preparing for the annual audit of a non-profit company. You will expand your knowledge of accounting principles and have hands-on experience with advanced financial software, learn how to prepare weekly box office statements through analyzing and populating data, and will gain an understanding of payroll software. Other responsibilities include mailroom management, daily trips to our Broadway theatre, daily subscription and fundraising data entry, and oversight of our paper filing system.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Situation Interactive

Location: New York, NY

Position: Business Development Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: You’ll work with our Executive Director of Business Development, Senior Communications Manager, and Business Development Coordinator to drive growth for the agency and help gather and organize assets for pitches – while observing and assisting with other aspects of the client acquisition process. You’ll research opportunities for exposure across media, help plan, curate, and activate external events hosted by the agency, and assist in making sure we’re communicating all our amazing efforts effectively across our owned channels

How to apply: Complete the online application on Situation Interactive’s website (provide a cover letter and links to 2-3 writing samples or a 500-800 word essay on working in a digital space).

For more information: SituationInteractive.com/







Casting Internships



Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: This internship focuses on administrative and office skills, as well as critical thinking and time management practices. You’ll have access to MTC’s production history, work on putting together audition schedules, organizing actors’ headshots and résumés, and ensuring that audition sessions run smoothly. You’ll interact first-hand with agents and managers in the city and around the country.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Telsey & Company

Location: New York, NY

Position: Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit

Length: Fall, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full-time preferred, minimum of three days a week required

Description: Our interns work directly with casting directors, associates, and assistants on a variety of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, film, and commercial projects. They are exposed to many aspects of the casting process including putting out audition appointments, helping to coordinate sessions, and assembling audition materials and sides packets, in addition to administrative tasks. Interns will also have the ability to sit in on casting sessions.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to telsey.internship@gmail.com

For more information: TelseyandCo.com/

Company: Stewart/Whitley

Location: New York, NY

Position: Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: School credit/Monthly travel stipend available

Length: Winter, Summer, Fall

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Responsibilities include preparing audition sessions, contact with entertainment professionals, answering phones, various research etc. Interns will also work directly with associate casting directors & casting directors to review agent submissions, create idea lists, prepare audition sessions, and assist in the audition room.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to stewartwhitleyinternships@gmail.com

For more information: StewartWhitley.com/

Company: Tara Rubin Casting

Location: New York, NY

Position: Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: 2-3 months

Time Commitment: Part-time

Description: Responsibilities include preparing audition materials, assisting with phones, research and other administrative duties.

How to apply: Email résumé and cover letter to trcasst@tararubincasting.com

For more information: TaraRubinCasting.com/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern works with the artistic department, assisting in matters regarding casting of future productions. Helps to coordinate casting events and works with the directors to schedule casting times and dates.

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Artistic/Casting Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit available

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: Daily operations can include rehearsal/production support on both our mainstage and 1700 alternative programming by organizing headshots, emailing actors and agents to schedule audition times, preparing sides and scripts for auditions and readings, providing workshop support for upcoming productions, observation of and minute taking for both production meetings and meetings of the artistic office, and basic office assistance to keep up communication and the smooth running of the artistic office.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, two letters of recommendation, and an artistic statement online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/





Production/Design Internships



Company: ARS NOVA

Location: New York, NY

Position: Production Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, with some paid opportunities

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Part–time

Description: The Production Internship is an unpaid, part-time internship, designed for current students earning school credit. Hours can be flexible. Production Interns receive a weekly travel reimbursement of $50 and have the potential to work part-time front of house and box office shifts for a $15/hour rate. Ars Nova Interns are integral in the day–to–day operations of our office and execution of our programming.

How to apply: Applications available beginning in July

For more information: ArsNovaNYC.com/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Production Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: The intern will assist the production department in day-to-day operations of the production office including: researching technical aspects of each production, purchasing and invoicing, pre-production scheduling, and supporting rehearsals as needed. The intern will have hands on experience working closely with directors, designers, stage managers, and crew of each main stage production.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Departmental Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: Departmental Interns report to the production manager and department head (Costumes, Props, Scenic/TD, Lighting, Sound/Video). Positions are based on the current show’s needs and production schedule. Intern come on board during the pre–production process through opening.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Stage 2 Design Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Spring

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: This position requires the applicant to assist the Stage 2 production manager in all tasks related to the design of all Atlantic Acting School Stage 2 shows, including but not limited to: sourcing and building props, assisting the designer wherever they may need help, attending all tech rehearsals and helping with light hangs/focus, and taking notes from designers.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Production Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: With daily and weekly tasks and long-term projects, interns will be involved in creating schedules and spreadsheets, assisting the department with the technical needs of productions, and coordinating the needs of designers.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Manhattan Theatre Club

Location: New York, NY

Position: Stargate Theatre Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Length: Summer

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: The Stargate Theatre intern gains the unique opportunity to work at the intersection of theatremaking and social justice. You’ll develop an understanding of the New York City youth justice ecosystem, learn how to recruit participants and how to track their progress through the program, function as a rehearsal assistant in the room, and support company members and the artistic and management teams throughout various phases of the project.

How to apply: Complete the online application on MTC’s website, upload a single PDF of both your résumé and cover letter.

For more information: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/

Company: Second Stage

Location: New York, NY

Position: Production intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit

Description: Interns assist in all aspects of creating sets, props, sound, and lighting for Second Stage productions. Duties may include carpentry, metal work, load in/out, set strikes, sewing, rigging, hanging and focusing lights, running shows, maintaining and installing equipment, and shadowing designers. Internships may be tailored to the specific interests and abilities of the intern.

How to apply: Your electronic application must include an electronic submission of a résumé, two letters of recommendation (professional or academic), and a brief personal statement (i.e., what you expect to gain from an internship).

For more information: 2st.com

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Production Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: Interns will have the opportunity to learn alongside experienced theatre professionals in production management, technical direction, lighting, costumes, and sound and video. The intern will learn about creating and maintaining production schedules and budgets and have the opportunity to see a production from the design inception through to the realization of the production on stage.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: Signature Theatre

Location: New York, NY

Position: Costume Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall, Winter/Spring

Time Commitment: Full–time or Part–time

Description: The costume intern will learn alongside the costume shop as they work to build and acquire costumes for two productions each cycle. The intern will have an opportunity to be under the guidance of the costume shop manager and in association with professional costume designers, drapers and stitchers. There will also be opportunities to interact with and learn from directors, designers and stage managers.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, and cover letter to internships@signaturetheatre.org

For more information: SignatureTheatre.org/

Company: 5th Avenue Theatre

Location: Seattle, WA

Position: Production Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, academic credit available

Length: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer

Time Commitment: 15 hours a week

Description: Intern will work directly with the 5th Avenue production department in supporting day-to-day artistic, operational, and technical needs. Tasks and hours vary depending on season schedule

How to apply: Complete application form provided online

For more information: 5thAvenue.org/

Company: Goodman Theatre

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Costume Intern

Paid/Unpaid: College credit and stipends available

Length: Dependent on show schedule/availability

Time Commitment: Maximum of 30 hours a week

Description: Observe the costume design process and day-to-day management of the costume shop; assist with routine clerical tasks and costume construction for a variety of period and contemporary productions; assist guest designers as needed.

How to apply: Complete the online form, submit a 500-word personal statement, and submit a professional résumé. Two letters of recommendation are also required and to be submitted directly by contacts provided.

For more information: GoodmanTheatre.org

Company: Goodman Theatre

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Sound Intern

Paid/Unpaid: College credit and stipends available

Length: Dependent on show schedule/availability

Time Commitment: Maximum of 30 hours a week

Description: Observe the sound design process and learn advanced procedures for installing, operating, and maintaining sound equipment in different sized and configured spaces; assist the house audio supervisor, as well as resident and guest designers in creating sound scores for productions.

How to apply: Complete the online form, submit a 500-word personal statement, and submit a professional résumé. Two letters of recommendation are also required and to be submitted directly by contacts provided.

For more information: GoodmanTheatre.org

Company: Goodman Theatre

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Properties Intern

Paid/Unpaid: College credit and stipend available

Length: Dependent on show schedule/availability

Time Commitment: Maximum of 30 hours a week

Description: Observe the planning, construction, and implementation of the scenic and prop designs for the Goodman Theatre productions; observe the day to day operation of a scene shop; assist with routine clerical tasks; conduct research for specific productions; observe the load-in, tech and load-out process.

How to apply: Complete the online form, submit a 500-word personal statement, and submit a professional résumé. Two letters of recommendation are also required and to be submitted directly by contacts provided.

For more information: GoodmanTheatre.org

Company: Goodspeed Musicals

Location: East Haddam, CT

Position: Producing Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid, must qualify for academic credit

Length: Rolling basis

Time Commitment: Determined by department

Description: The Producing Intern will have the opportunity to analyze and review script submissions; attend auditions, rehearsals, and production meetings; preview performances; complete general correspondence; perform clerical work; and fulfill other tasks as assigned.

How to apply: Fill out online application and upload cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references.

For more information: Goodspeed.org/

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Production Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring

Time Commitment: Part-time and full-time available

Description: An individualized internship based on previous experience and will vary in accordance with the needs of our season. Duties may include: calendaring, budgeting, contracting, project management, show support, administrative support, inventory management, and maintenance of safety programs. Intern will be privy to confidential information and must be able to exercise professional discretion.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chiacgo, IL

Position: Electrics Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November 2019)

Time Commitment: 40 hours a week

Description: Electrics interns work with the electrics department to execute designs in all of the Steppenwolf venues, maintain equipment, and preserve the organization of the workspaces. Work hours will be determined by the needs of productions and the master electrician.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Production Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 28 hours a week

Description: This program offers the opportunity to engage with designers and artists while working alongside the Steppenwolf production staff on a variety of projects. Interns will also be exposed to technical rehearsals, budgeting & reporting, contract administration, theatrical unions, booking travel arrangements and accommodations for visiting artists, ticketing, and maintaining production calendars and schedules for rehearsal spaces. Individuals will be given the opportunity to delve deeper into an aspect of production management of their choice through an independent project.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Properties Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 40 hours a week

Description: Properties interns assist the properties master and crew in tasks including: crafting or adapting properties using several different types of materials and techniques; searching for and purchasing properties appropriate for productions; furniture and properties repair; sewing; carpentry; painting; maintenance of hand prop and furniture storage; and research. Valid driver's license required.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, work samples, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Scenic Art Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 40 hours a week

Description: The scenic art intern will work with the scenic charge and their assistant to interpret and realize scenic designs from models, elevations, or reference materials and to complete onstage touchups and designer notes given during the tech process. Duties may include creating samples for the scenic designer; preparing surfaces for paint treatments; laying out, starching, and painting backdrops or other elements; color mixing, spraying, and development/implementation of various faux finishing techniques; learning about safety precautions and proper maintenance of paint shop tools and equipment.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, two letters of recommendation, and work samples online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Scenic Carpentry Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 40 hours a week, additional hours on show-by-show basis

Description: Scenic carpentry interns fabricate, install, and strike scenery. Interns will be introduced to the following: safe operation of power tools; ability to read draftings; fabrication of wood and metal scenic elements; rigging; sewing; and welding. Interns will assist with the show build; load-ins and load-outs and learn the safe operation of a counterweight fly house.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, two letters of recommendation, and work samples online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Company: Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Position: Sound Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer (Applications open November)

Time Commitment: 30 hours a week

Description: Interns assist with production load in and strike of all sound systems, attend all necessary rehearsals and meetings as called, run performances as needed, assist with repair and maintenance of audio inventory, learn basic programming of playback systems, sharpen troubleshooting skills, develop an up to date knowledge of audio systems and advances, as well as become proficient on existing technologies. Interns duties can include soldering, recording sessions, dubbing, sound editing, live sound engineering and support for company functions as well as running performances of subscription shows as needed.

How to apply: Submit cover letter, résumé, and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: Steppenwolf.org/

Graphic Design Internships



Company: Atlantic Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Graphic Design Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: 20 hours a week minimum

Description: The graphic design intern is responsible for helping with all daily design tasks for Atlantic Theater Company and Atlantic Acting School. Among various responsibilities, the intern will use design templates and company branding guidelines to create web graphics and gifs for productions, programs, and classes; in–house materials such as party passes, signs, and invitations; and elements of brochures, production Playbills, and advertisements.

How to apply: Send completed application form, résumé, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to atlanticintern@atlantictheater.org. Application deadline to be announced.

For more information: AtlanticTheater.org/

Company: Marathon Digital

Location: New York, NY

Position: Graphic Design Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Fall

Time Commitment: Schedule flexible

Description: The graphic design intern will: brainstorm and design eye-catching static and motion graphics, assist graphic designer with any and all design needs, work closely with the creative team to maintain branding & style aesthetics research and source design inspirations.

How to apply: Email your résumé, cover letter and a link to portfolio/past projects to hi@marathondgtl.com

For more information: MarathonDgtl.com/

Stage Management Internships



Company: Public Theater

Location: New York, NY

Position: Stage Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: $25 per day stipend

Length: Fall, Spring, or Summer

Time Commitment: Full–time

Description: The level of responsibility entrusted to Public Theater interns requires that they be mature, self–reliant, good communicators, and able to work effectively in a highly collaborative environment. Flexibility, a sense of humor and interest in a career in stage management are a must.

How to apply: Applications accepted on a rolling basis. Send cover letter, résumé, and at least three references to stagemanagementjobs@publictheater.org.

For more information: PublicTheater.org/

Company: Second Stage

Location: New York, NY

Position: Stage management intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid/Academic credit

Time Commitment: 40 hours per week minimum

Description: Interns work with Equity stage managers, directors, and actors, and are involved in the entire rehearsal and performance process of an off-Broadway production. Duties may include keeping track of props; pre-show and post-show duties; assisting at rehearsals and performances; and maintaining production paperwork. Previous production experience required.

How to apply: Your electronic application must include an electronic submission of a résumé, two letters of recommendation (professional or academic), and a brief personal statement (i.e., what you expect to gain from an internship).

For more information: 2st.com

Company: Goodman Theatre

Location: Chicago, IL

Position: Stage Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: College credit and stipends available, eligible to receive Equity membership points

Length: Dependent on show schedule/availability

Time Commitment: Full-time

Description: In the Albert Ivar Goodman Theatre, there are two teams that alternate shows. In the Owen Bruner Theatre, there are several different teams throughout the season. Assist Equity stage management throughout the production process beginning with pre-rehearsal preparations, through technical rehearsals, and concluding on opening night. Observe stage management team work with an IATSE crew.

How to apply: Complete the online form, submit a 500-word personal statement, and submit a professional résumé. Two letters of recommendation are also required and to be submitted directly by contacts provided.

For more information: GoodmanTheatre.org

Company: La Jolla Playhouse

Location: La Jolla, CA

Position: Stage Management Intern

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

Length: Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring

Time Commitment: 6 days a week

Description: Intern will learn how to run rehearsals from professional union stage managers and will be involved in all aspects of production.

How to apply: Submit application, cover letter, résumé and two letters of recommendation online.

For more information: LaJollaPlayhouse.org/

