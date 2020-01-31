Oz-Relief 2020 Benefit Concert Will Feature Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, More

Australian-born jazz pianist Matt Baker will host the evening benefiting NSW Rural Bushfire Brigade and the Wires Wildlife Emergency Relief Fund.

Oz-Relief 2020, a benefit for the tragic Australian bushfires, will be held February 18 at 7 PM at Birdland.

Hosted by Australian-born jazz pianist Matt Baker, performers include Marilyn Maye, Nicole Zuraitis, Troy Roberts, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Nadje Noordhuis, Jane Irving, Jonathan Dely, and the Matt Baker Trio with Kevin Hailey on bass and Curtis Howosad on drums.

All profits will go to the NSW Rural Bushfire Brigade and the Wires Wildlife Emergency Relief Fund.

Baker leads a trio in New York City, which he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the U.S. and internationally as a bandleader and sideman, and has released six recordings, his latest a DVD titled Live at Birdland.

For ticket information visit BirdlandJazz.com.