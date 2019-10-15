Page 73's Next Production Will be Zora Howard's Stew

The world premiere from the playwright-focused theatre company will play a limited run in 2020.

Writer and actor Zora Howard will make her professional playwriting debut this winter with the world premiere of STEW. The limited Off-Broadway engagement is presented by Page 73, the New York-based company supporting early-career playwrights whose alums include Michael R. Jackson, Clare Barron, Samuel D. Hunter, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Leah Nanako Winkler, and Heidi Schreck.

STEW will be directed by Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet) and will play at Walkerspace Theatre January 20–February 22. Opening night will be February 1.

In STEW, tensions simmer as three generations of Tucker women gather under one roof to help Mama prepare an important meal. Things come to a boil as the violence hovering around the periphery of their lives begins to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama’s kitchen.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to Zora with this world premiere of STEW and introduce audiences to her incredible talent,” says Page 73's artistic director Michael Walkup. “It’s the happy culmination of our work with her this year through our I73 Writers Group and residencies in New Haven and SPACE at Ryder Farm.”

Howard is a member of the 2019 Interstate 73 Writers Group and Pipeline PlayLab. Her other plays include AtGN, BUST, and In Good Faith.

Casting and a full creative team for the world premiere will be announced at a later date.