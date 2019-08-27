Paper Mill Playhouse, Theatre Row, Long Wharf Theatre, and More Are Hiring

BOX OFFICE MANAGER, Theatre Row

Theatre Row is seeking a full-time Manager for the Box Office. The Box Office Manager sets the tone for positive customer service experience for Theatre Row patrons and theatre companies. Manages, schedules, and supervises Box Office staff, in conjunction with the Director of Theatre Operations and the Associate General Manager. Provides extra training to staff, as necessary. Daily duties include maintenance of the box office records, weekly and daily reporting, collection of all cash and check payments made at the Box Office Window, updating price code and marketing codes, maintenance of house seats, assisting with ADA compliance, coordination of all TDF/TKTS transactions, and closing-out/finalizing performances on a nightly basis by running and signing off on reports.

GENERAL MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT, Broadway Asia International

The General Management Assistant will handle the daily business related to this upcoming production, support general and company management, and assist in finance and administrative operations. Assist the Senior General Manager of the upcoming large-scale theatrical production based on the Kung Fu Panda films

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER, En Garde Arts

The Associate Producer will be joining a small but mighty staff consisting of Founding Artistic Director, Anne Hamburger; Executive Director, Heather Cohn and a part-time General Manager and business management consultant. The position will focus on line producing, fundraising, marketing and special events and programs, including but not limited to galas, benefits, developmental readings and workshops, the Uncommon Voices series. The Associate Producer will maintain clear patron records and help identify new cultivation strategies that move beyond the development/marketing divide. The Associate Producer will work with both internal and external partners, and help identify potential new sources of funding, both contributed and earned, that reach beyond “traditional” arts funders.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS, MCC Theater

The Director of Marketing & Communications will direct all institutional, subscription, and single ticket marketing campaigns for MCC. In addition to leading strategy development and execution in the marketing department, this position will ensure a consistent organizational brand across and in collaboration with all departments.

PART TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT, Bloc NYC

Bi-coastal talent agency seeks a part-time Office Assistant for our bustling NY office. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and possess a positive attitude. Applicants must have excellent organizational skills and phone etiquette. Responsibilities will include light bookkeeping, invoicing, data entry, and general office upkeep.

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT TO THE ARTISTIC AND MANAGING DIRECTORS, Long Wharf Theatre

The Executive Assistant will provide administrative support for Long Wharf Theatre’s Artistic and Managing Directors, and work with the artistic department and other key staff to support LWT’s mission, vision, and values.

BOX OFFICE SALES REPRESENTATIVE (PART-TIME), Paper Mill Playhouse

Reporting directly to the Box Office Manager, the primary responsibility of this position is to provide superior customer service in assisting all guests in person or on the phone with purchases of single tickets, subscription packages, ticket exchanges and gift certificates. Knowledge of ticketing software, preferably Tessitura, a plus. Must have the ability to work varying hours during the week and/or weekend, must work well under pressure, and be courteous to both coworkers and theatre guests. Candidate must be available to complete added duties asked by the Box Office Manager or Ticketing Services Manager.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, Virginia Stage Company

Responsible for all of VSC’s external communications and serves as the primary marketing and press representative for VSC. Develop and execute branding strategies and design standards and ensure they are integrated throughout VSC’s work. Oversee the creation of all marketing and communication, development, and education materials including season brochures, playbills/programs, email newsletters, postcards, flyers, among others.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS, Long Wharf Theatre

Reporting to and working closely with Acting Managing Director Kit Ingui, the Director of Marketing & Communications will work to ensure that all campaigns, messaging, and materials fully represent the mission, vision, and values of Long Wharf Theatre. They will be the central hub of communication for all marketing matters, while facilitating marketing needs across all departments. Guided by the core pillars of artistic innovation, radical inclusion, and meaningful connection, the Director of Marketing & Communications will be a key member of the senior leadership team and serve as a thought-partner to both the Managing and Artistic Directors.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, UIS Performing Arts Services

This position manages the FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center program which includes responsibility for developing and implementing the overall fundraising and donor development strategy for the Performing Arts Services unit with direct responsibility for recruiting volunteers and personally soliciting donations of less than $25,000. This position also assists the UIS Advancement Office with identifying and developing donors for gifts greater than $25,000. Developing and managing the unit’s corporate sponsorship program (excluding basic program book advertising sales or media trade partners) is also a responsibility of this position.

NY LEGIT TALENT AGENT, Boutique NY Talent Agency

Thriving Boutique NY Talent Agency is looking to expand and add a new member to the team. We require at least 2 years agency experience. Will consider a junior agent wanting to take the next step but ideally would like a legit agent with a few years under their belt. Salary is competitive based on experience. The position would begin in the fall, but we are not in a rush. Want to make sure the person is the right fit for the team.

DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATION, The Old Globe

The Old Globe, a Tony-award winning regional theatre located in San Diego’s legendary Balboa Park, seeks a highly self-motivated, detailed oriented, dynamic leader and doer to join our team of dedicated theatre makers who strive every day to make theatre matter to more people across our community.

BOX OFFICE MANAGER, Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Box Office Manager for its five-theatre operation. Duties include, but are not limited to: ticket sales; communication and enforcement of ticketing policies; daily analysis of ticket sales; constant communication with other departments; opening and closing the box office; creating and managing holds; reconciling box office receipts; hiring, training, scheduling and supervision of box office staff.

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER, RCI Theatricals

Extremely busy GM office offers an excellent opportunity for a motivated and detail-oriented self-starter. Experience in a Broadway (or not-for-profit) GM office preferred but training available for the right individual. Assist the GM by line producing readings/workshops, negotiating contracts, tracking budgets and cash flow, utilizing QuickBooks to pay invoices, build a production's ticketing programming, and advance large scale productions prior to arrival of company management.

AUDIENCE SERVICES/HOUSE MANAGER, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Audience Services Manager will create and sustain a dynamic customer experience for patrons, visitors and guests of The Wallis by providing a welcoming, safe/secure, accommodating and memorable experience. This position is responsible for recruiting, training and motivating a strong team of ushers, volunteers and, event personnel.

ASSISTANT TO THEATER AGENTS, ICM Partners

ICM Partners, a major talent and literary agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, is seeking an exceptional, resourceful Assistant with a proven track record of being highly organized and detail oriented, to support a theater agent and a business affairs executive. The successful candidate must have prior administrative experience in a professional office environment and should have familiarity with the national theater landscape.

