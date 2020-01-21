Patrick Page to Star in All the Devils Are Here—How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

The Hadestown star will portray villains from the Bards’ best works in the one-night-only performance

Tony nominee Patrick Page will star in Red Bull Theater’s All the Devils Are Here—How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a one-night-only benefit at Cherry Lane Theatre, February 24. The Hadestown star and Red Bull Theater alum (Coriolanus, The Duchess of Malfi) will move chronologically through the evolution of Shakespeare’s malevolent figures as they grow from two-dimensional to more psychologically complex characters. The actor first presented the solo show in 2017. After the performance, Patrick will sit down for a talkback with Michael Sexton, director of the Public Shakespeare Initiative. Proceeds from the performance will support Red Bull’s spring Off-Broadway production of The Alchemist by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from Ben Jonson’s play, and directed by Jesse Berger. The world premiere begins performances in May at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

