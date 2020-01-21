Patrick Page to Star in All the Devils Are Here—How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Patrick Page to Star in All the Devils Are Here—How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
 
The Hadestown star will portray villains from the Bards’ best works in the one-night-only performance
Patrick Page
Patrick Page Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Patrick Page will star in Red Bull Theater’s All the Devils Are Here—How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a one-night-only benefit at Cherry Lane Theatre, February 24.

The Hadestown star and Red Bull Theater alum (Coriolanus, The Duchess of Malfi) will move chronologically through the evolution of Shakespeare’s malevolent figures as they grow from two-dimensional to more psychologically complex characters. The actor first presented the solo show in 2017.

After the performance, Patrick will sit down for a talkback with Michael Sexton, director of the Public Shakespeare Initiative.

Proceeds from the performance will support Red Bull’s spring Off-Broadway production of The Alchemist by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from Ben Jonson’s play, and directed by Jesse Berger. The world premiere begins performances in May at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Celebrating the Stage Work of Patrick Page

Celebrating the Stage Work of Patrick Page

46 PHOTOS
Lynn Chausow and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's <i> A Midsummer Night's Dream</i>
Lynn Chausow and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Richard Mathews and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's <i> A Midsummer Night's Dream</i>
Richard Mathews and Patrick Page in Pioneer Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Patrick Page in Shakespeare Theatre Company's <i>Othello</i>
Patrick Page in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello
Patrick Page and the cast of Broadway's <i>The Kentucky Cycle</i>, 1993
Patrick Page and the cast of Broadway's The Kentucky Cycle, 1993
Carole Shelley and Patrick Page backstage at <i>Richard II</i> at The Public Theater, 1994
Carole Shelley and Patrick Page backstage at Richard II at The Public Theater, 1994
Patrick Page in Broadway's <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Patrick Page in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast
Patrick Page and Erin Dilly in the National Tour of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Patrick Page and Erin Dilly in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast
Paige Davis and Patrick Page in the National Tour of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
Paige Davis and Patrick Page in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast
Patrick Page in Broadway's <i>The Lion King</i>
Patrick Page in Broadway's The Lion King
Patrick Page and Denzel Washington in Broadway's <i>Julius Caesar</i>, 2005
Patrick Page and Denzel Washington in Broadway's Julius Caesar, 2005 Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!