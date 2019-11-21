Patrick Stewart Will Return to the New York Stage in Solo Adaptation of A Christmas Carol

The two performances will benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova.

Patrick Stewart’s solo version of A Christmas Carol, seen on Broadway in 2001, will return to New York for two nights only, December 11 and 13 at Theater 511.

The Olivier winner plays Scrooge, Fezziwig, Tiny Tim, the Three Ghosts, and every other Dickensian character in the production, which he created and also performed in New York in 1991, 1992, and 1994.

Proceeds from the two evenings will benefit City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, and Ars Nova, whose mission is to discover, develop, and launch the next generation of music, comedy, and theatre artists.

“It’s been a dream of mine to return to A Christmas Carol on the New York stage,” said Stewart. “Bringing this story’s message of greed, contempt, tenderness, compassion, and revelation to life seems more urgent today than over 30 years ago when I first attempted the adaptation; and I’m excited to get the chance to revisit these spirited—yes, some of them actual spirits—characters, whom I’ve long cherished. That these performances will benefit two important organizations in the process makes this all the more thrilling.”

“Patrick Stewart’s A Christmas Carol was a revelation when I first saw it in 1992,” added producer Jenny Steingart. “His unforgettable performance made me understand the power of simple, pure storytelling. It has served as the gold-standard for the kind of theatre I want to produce, so naturally Jon [Steingart] and I were completely thrilled when Patrick agreed to remount A Christmas Carol this December. We are so happy that our children will experience Patrick’s gifts and can’t wait to share the show with audiences.”

Benefit tickets are $500 and are available through OvationTix.

