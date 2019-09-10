Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti Join 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala Line-Up

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will also receive the Standing Ovation Award at annual event supporting theatre in schools.

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the line-up of Broadway stars on hand for the 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala, a fundraiser for the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) and their efforts to support theatre education programs for schools in need. The gala will be held September 22 at the Edison Ballroom.

LuPone joins previously announced stars Chita Rivera, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Megan Hilty, Evan Ruggiero, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee. Laura Benanti will host, filling in for the previously announced Celia Keenan-Bolger following a scheduling conflict. The evening will honor Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who are receiving the Back to School Award in recognition of their impact as key leaders in the theatrical industry and education in building access and excellence in school theatre.

The event comes as LuPone prepares her return to Broadway in a new gender-bent revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. LuPone will reprise her West End performance as the "Ladies Who Lunch"-singing Joanne this spring.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) will also be honored with ETF parent organization Educational Theatre Association (EdTA)'s Standing Ovation Award, recognizing a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to EdTA.

BC/EFA has partnered with EdTA's International Thespian Society for two decades, working with thousands of students and teachers to help them with charitable projects. Beginning this school year, BC/EFA is the charitable partner supporting New Troupe Charter Grants, which funds the charter of a Thespian troupe and induction for up to 10 students in Title 1 schools with established theatre programs.

