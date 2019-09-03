Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Stiles Sing on Steven Universe: The Movie Soundtrack

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Stiles Sing on Steven Universe: The Movie Soundtrack
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 03, 2019
 
The Cartoon Network adventure series debuted its first full-length film September 2.
Tonys_Meet_the_Nominees_2017_37_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winners and former War Paint co-stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, together with Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, The Wiz Live!), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to God), and more, sing on the newly released soundtrack to Steven Universe: The Movie.

The soundtrack, currently available on digital and streaming outlets, dropped along with the movie's premiere on Cartoon Network September 2. A vinyl release is scheduled for November 15.

Based on the animated musical series, Steven Universe: The Movie picks up shortly after the titular character hands up his cape, soon encountering a new threat in Beach City. Series regulars Zach Callison and Estelle reprised their voice performances as Steven and his pal Garnet, respectively.

READ: London’s Gender-Bent Company Will Play Broadway With Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone

The series revolves around Steven, who lives with a magical alien group known as the Crystal Gems. Steven, a half-gem, goes on world-saving adventures with the extraterrestrials.

Can You Name the Broadway Voices Behind These Animated Characters?

Can You Name the Broadway Voices Behind These Animated Characters?

62 PHOTOS
Shenzi in the Lion King_Animated_Film_HR.jpg
Shenzi in The Lion King Disney
Harry_Potter_and_the_Cursed_Child_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_05_HR.jpg
Whoopi Goldberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame_Animated_Film_HR.jpg
Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame Disney
Present_Laughter_Press_Day_Broadway_2017_15_HR.jpg
Kevin Kline Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Thumbelina_Animated_Film_HR.jpg
Thumbelina in Thumbelina Warner Bros
Elsie_Fest_Arrivals_2018_05_HR.jpg
Jodi Benson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tiana in Princess and the Frog_Animated_Film_HR.jpg
Tiana in The Princess and the Frog Disney
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Anika Noni Rose Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Timon in The Lion King_Animated_Film_HR.jpg
Timon in The Lion King Disney
New_Dramatists_Luncheon_2019_HR
Nathan Lane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!