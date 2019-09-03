Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Stiles Sing on Steven Universe: The Movie Soundtrack

The Cartoon Network adventure series debuted its first full-length film September 2.

Tony winners and former War Paint co-stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, together with Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, The Wiz Live!), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to God), and more, sing on the newly released soundtrack to Steven Universe: The Movie.

The soundtrack, currently available on digital and streaming outlets, dropped along with the movie's premiere on Cartoon Network September 2. A vinyl release is scheduled for November 15.

Based on the animated musical series, Steven Universe: The Movie picks up shortly after the titular character hands up his cape, soon encountering a new threat in Beach City. Series regulars Zach Callison and Estelle reprised their voice performances as Steven and his pal Garnet, respectively.

The series revolves around Steven, who lives with a magical alien group known as the Crystal Gems. Steven, a half-gem, goes on world-saving adventures with the extraterrestrials.