Patti Murin, Ryann Redmond, and Kate Rockwell to Join Amanda Green at Birdland

The stars of Frozen and Mean Girls will join Green for the latest installment of her monthly concert series.

Frozen co-stars Patti Murin and Ryann Redmond, as well as Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell are set to join Tony-nominated librettist Amanda Green for her September 30 installment of Amanda Green AF* at Birdland.

Amanda Green AF*, otherwise known as *And Friends (Wait, what did you think it was?), launched a monthly engagement at Birdland last fall and features a rotating lineup of guest stars. Musical direction is by James Sampliner with Damien Bassman on drums.

Show time is 7 PM.

The concert will feature behind-the-scenes stories and previews of Green’s upcoming projects, including the new Billy Crystal musical Mr. Saturday Night. Green's credits also include Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On, High Fidelity, and the recent revival of Kiss Me, Kate.

Murin and Redmond co-star as Anna and Olaf, respectively, in the Disney stage adaptation of Frozen, which currently plays the St. James Theatre. Rockwell originated the role of Karen Smith in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls.

