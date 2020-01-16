Paul Alexander Nolan, Amber Iman, and More Join 9th Annual Artists for World Peace on Broadway

Led by original The Band’s Visit star Sharone Sayegh, the concert event is set for February.

Artists for World Peace on Broadway is back for its ninth year as it welcomes Broadway performers to The Cutting Room February 16.

The cast for the evening will feature Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, Bright Star), Stephen Carrasco (Wicked, upcoming Diana), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys), Albert Guerzon (Mamma Mia!), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along..., Hamilton), Monica Kapoor (Mamma Mia!), Alison Luff (Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol), Sharone Sayegh (Come From Away, The Band's Visit), Nasia Thomas (Caroline or Change), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

The event is co-produced by Sayegh, who last appeared on Broadway in the original cast of The Band’s Visit and is currently on tour with Come From Away, and AWFP founder and Executive Director Wendy Black-Nasta. Robbie and Paul Rescigno will host, and Drew Wutke will provide music direction.

The performers will sing, dance, and tell stories to benefit the Artists for World Peace Children of Peace Fund, which supports educational and living expenses for children in Tanzania. AWFP connects communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations around the world.

To purchase tickets starting at $10, click here. The concert begins at 7:30PM.

To learn more about AWFP, click here.