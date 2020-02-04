Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky Premieres Off-Broadway

LA Williams directs the Keen Company production featuring Alfie Fuller, John-Andrew Morrison, and more.

Performances begin February 4 at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row for the New York premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky by playwright, novelist, and poet Pearl Cleage. The Keen Company production, directed by LA Williams, marks the first production in New York City since the play's premiere 25 years ago.

Blues for an Alabama Sky is a New York City-set story of friends in Harlem during the summer of 1930. As the promises of the Harlem Renaissance are being swept away by the Great Depression, the group—whose lives and passions collide with the arrival of a stranger from Alabama—must navigate changing and challenging times.

The cast is made up of Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrision, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley

Blues for an Alabama Sky, which is part of Keen Company's 20th season, will officially open February 18.

The design team includes scenic deisgner You-Shin Chen, costume designer Asa Benally, lighting designer Oona Curley, and original music and sound designer Lindsay Jones. Casting is by Billy Hopkins Casting. Fran Rubenstein serves as production stage manager, and Drew Francis is the production manager.

Visit Keencompany.org.