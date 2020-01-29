Peek Inside Rehearsals for Off-Broadway's All the Natalie Portmans

Photos   Peek Inside Rehearsals for Off-Broadway's All the Natalie Portmans
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 29, 2020
 
The world premiere by C.A. Johnson begins performances February 6.
Elise Kibler and Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Elise Kibler and Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo

MCC Theater's world-premiere production of C.A. Johnson's All The Natalie Portmans begins performances February 6 ahead of a February 24 opening in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

The cast features Kara Young, Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly of Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

Rehearsal Photos: All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway

Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
Renika Williams and Kara Youngin rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Renika Williams and Kara Youngin rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
Montego Glover and Joshua Boone in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Montego Glover and Joshua Boone in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
Elise Kibler and Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Elise Kibler and Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
Kara Young and Montego Glover in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Kara Young and Montego Glover in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans
Kara Young in rehearsals for All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
