Pet Shop Boys’ Musical Musik Begins February 5 in London

By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2020
Frances Barber plays a drug-addicted rock star at the Leicester Square Theatre.
Frances_Barber_Musik_Production_Photo_Leicester_Square_Theatre_HR
Frances Barber in Musik at the Leicester Square Theatre. Marc Brenner

Musik, a new musical from Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, begins February 5 at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

The solo show stars Frances Barber as a drug-addled rock star named Billie Trix, a character who appeared in the quartet’s previous collaboration, Closer to Heaven, in 2001.

With a book by Harvey and six songs by Tennant and Lowe—four of which were written for this production–Musik follows Billie Trix as she performs a concert that reflects on her career.

Barber (An Ideal Husband) starred in the musical’s premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year. The production is directed by Josh Seymour and features set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by David Plater, and sound design by Fergus O'Hare.

Musik is produced by Cahoots Theatre Company.

