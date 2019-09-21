Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg Begins in the West End

The London revival, directed by Simon Evans, begins performances at Trafalgar Studios September 21.

Performances begin September 21 in London for the latest West End revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg by the late Peter Nichols. Directed by Simon Evans, the production stars Storme Toolis, an actor with cerebral palsy, in the title role.

Written in 1967, Joe Egg was inspired by the playwright's own experience with his child's disability, and is about a family caring for their daughter who is affectionately nicknamed Joe Egg.

The cast also features Clarence Smith (The Firm, RSC) as Freddie, Lucy Eaton (Daisy Pulls It Off, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Pam, Toby Stephens (Oslo, Lost In Space) as Bri, Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Sheila, and Patricia Hodge (Miranda, Downton Abbey) as Grace.

Athena Stevens (Scrounger, Redefining Juliet), Harry Attwell (Maleficent, Testament of Youth), and Rebecca Hands-Wicks (Monkey Bars, Portia’s Julius Caesar) are also in the company.

The production is designed by Olivier Award winner Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design and composition by Ed Lewis.

Playwright Nichols died September 7 in Oxford, England at age 92—just days ahead of the opening of the London revival. Joe Egg is scheduled to run through November 30. Visit Joeggplay.com for tickets and more information.