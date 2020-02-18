Peter Pan–Inspired Fly Soars Over San Diego February 18

Lincoln Clauss, Storm Lever, and Isabelle McCalla star in the new musical at La Jolla Playhouse.

The Peter Pan-inspired Fly takes flight at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego February 18.

Starring in the musical are Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as Peter Pan, Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Wendy, and The Prom alum Isabelle McCalla as Tink.

Directed by Jeffrey Seller, Fly is based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), music by Bill Sherman (In the Heights) and lyrics by Kirsten Childs and Joseph.

Also in the cast are Broadway alums Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Hook, Nehal Joshi (All My Sons) as Smee, Jeremy Davis (Cats) as Noodler, Nick Eibler (The Prom) as Nibs, Collin Jeffery (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Curly, Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) as Toodles, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as Max. Additional principals include Victor E. Chan as Boris, Audrey Cymone as Slightly/Jane, Liisi LaFontaine as Crocodile, Sean Pope as Twins, and David Price as Skylights.

The musical features choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Bandstand) and his Hamilton associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights).

Rounding out the ensemble are Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw, and Naomi C. Walley, with Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard, and Alexia Sky as swings.

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, music supervisor Will Van Dyke, aerial designer Pichón Baldinu, wig designer Charles LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, fight director Steve Rankin, dramaturg Gabriel Greene, and production stage manager Anjee Nero. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin of Telsey + Company.

Fly is scheduled to play through March 29 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.