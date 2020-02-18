Philadelphia's Wilma Theater to Welcome 3 New Co-Artistic Directors

James Ijames, Yury Urnov, and Morgan Green will join founding artistic director Blanka Zizka in co-running the theatre.

Philadelphia's Wilma Theater will welcome a new leadership structure beginning this year, which will see founding artistic director Blanka Zizka joined by three artists in co-running the theatre. Under this new plan, dubbed The Next Chapter, the four-member Artistic Director team will together collaborate on the next three Wilma seasons.

Beginning with the 2020–2021 season, Zizka will share the artistic leadership with Morgan Green, James Ijames, and Yury Urnov, who each come to the Wilma with their own unique artistic voice, viewpoint, and style. Each new co-artistic director will spend a season as a lead artistic director, during which they will take the lead in selecting the shows and the productions’ artistic teams, in collaboration with their cohort. In the other years of their tenure, in addition to providing support to the lead artistic director, they will support the Wilma’s fundraising and marketing.

The cohort will also share the responsibilities of running the Wilma, along with the theatre's managing director, the newly appointed Leigh Goldenberg, and administrative staff.

“I’m thrilled for these three artists to join me in the artistic leadership of the Wilma,” says Zizka. “Together we will create a new energy; develop new ideas and aesthetics; invigorate our programming; and in collaboration with the rigorous artistry of Hothouse actors bring a new richness and excitement into the Wilma productions.”

Following the 2019-2020 season, her last as sole artistic director, Zizka will also continue to oversee the artistic practice of the HotHouse Company, the Wilma's acting company that trains together and incubates new work.