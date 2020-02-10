Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman originally opened on February 10, 1949, at the Morosco Theatre. The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. Elia Kazan directed a cast headed by Lee J. Cobb.
It has since been revived on Broadway in 1975 (starring George C. Scott), 1984 (starring Dustin Hoffman and John Malkovich, earning a Tony Award for Best Revival), 1999 (starring Brian Dennehy, and earning Tonys for Best Revival, Best Actor, Best Featured Actress for Elizabeth Franz, and Best Direction for Robert Falls), and in 2012, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Linda Emond as Linda Loman, and Andrew Garfield in his Broadway debut as Biff Loman. The production won best revival and direction.
Look Back at More than 70 Years of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman on Broadway
The 2012 production featured a re-creation of the original Tony Award-winning scenic design by Jo Mielziner, with costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Ivana Primorac, original music by Alex North, and music supervision by Glen Kelly.