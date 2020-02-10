Look Back at More than 70 Years of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Feb 10, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning production debuted at the Morosco Theatre February 10, 1949.
Mildred Dunnock, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur Kennedy and Cameron Mitchell in Death of a Salesman

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman originally opened on February 10, 1949, at the Morosco Theatre. The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. Elia Kazan directed a cast headed by Lee J. Cobb.

It has since been revived on Broadway in 1975 (starring George C. Scott), 1984 (starring Dustin Hoffman and John Malkovich, earning a Tony Award for Best Revival), 1999 (starring Brian Dennehy, and earning Tonys for Best Revival, Best Actor, Best Featured Actress for Elizabeth Franz, and Best Direction for Robert Falls), and in 2012, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Linda Emond as Linda Loman, and Andrew Garfield in his Broadway debut as Biff Loman. The production won best revival and direction.

Playbill cover for the original Broadway production, 1949
Lee J. Cobb and Mildred Dunnock in Death of a Salesman
Lee J. Cobb and Mildred Dunnock in the original Broadway production Photo by Fred Fehl
From Left: Mildred Dunnock, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur Kennedy and Cameron Mitchell in the original Broadway production
A scene from the original production of Arthur Miller's <i>Death of a Salesman</i>, directed by Elia Kazan. Pictured are (l-r) Cameron Mitchell, Lee J. Cobb, Thomas Chalmers and Arthur Kennedy.
Cameron Mitchell, Lee J. Cobb, Thomas Chalmers, and Arthur Kennedy in the original Broadway production Photo by Eileen Darby
Playbill cover for the 1975 Broadway revival starring George C. Scott
Playbill cover for the 1975 Broadway revival starring George C. Scott
Zhu Lin and Ying Ruocheng in the 1983 Beijing premiere
Zhu Lin and Ying Ruocheng in the 1983 Beijing premiere Inge Morath
Playbill cover for the 1984 Broadway revival starring Dustin Hoffman
Playbill cover for the 1984 Broadway revival starring Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman and David Chandler in the 1984 Broadway revival
Dustin Hoffman and David Chandler in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
Stephen Lang, Kate Reid and John Malkovich in the 1984 Broadway revival
Stephen Lang, Kate Reid and John Malkovich in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
Karen Needle, Stephen Lang and Linda Kozlowski in the 1984 Broadway revival
Karen Needle, Stephen Lang and Linda Kozlowski in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
The 2012 production featured a re-creation of the original Tony Award-winning scenic design by Jo Mielziner, with costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Ivana Primorac, original music by Alex North, and music supervision by Glen Kelly.

