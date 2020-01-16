Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony, Pulitzer, Grammy, and Emmy winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) celebrates his birthday January 16.

The actor, composer, and producer, recently seen in HBO's His Dark Materials, made his Broadway his Broadway debut as the star and creator of In The Heights in 2008. Shortly therafter, Miranda returned to the Great White Way in 2009, providing spanish translations to the Arthur Laurents-helmed revival of West Side Story. Miranda would go on to co-write the score to Bring It On: The Musical in 2012. In 2015, Miranda returned to Broadway with his hit musical Hamilton, which would garner 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In addition to his stage work, Miranda has worked in film and television as a composer with movies including Moana, a producer in shows such as Fosse/Verdon, and an actor in Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials, and more.

The Warner Bros. film adaptation of In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, is set to open in movie theatres June 26, 2020.

