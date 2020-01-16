Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda
By Playbill Staff
Jan 16, 2020
 
The Tony, Pulitzer, Grammy, and Emmy winner and Hamilton creator celebrates his birthday January 16.
Tony, Pulitzer, Grammy, and Emmy winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) celebrates his birthday January 16.

The actor, composer, and producer, recently seen in HBO's His Dark Materials, made his Broadway his Broadway debut as the star and creator of In The Heights in 2008. Shortly therafter, Miranda returned to the Great White Way in 2009, providing spanish translations to the Arthur Laurents-helmed revival of West Side Story. Miranda would go on to co-write the score to Bring It On: The Musical in 2012. In 2015, Miranda returned to Broadway with his hit musical Hamilton, which would garner 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In addition to his stage work, Miranda has worked in film and television as a composer with movies including Moana, a producer in shows such as Fosse/Verdon, and an actor in Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials, and more.

The Warner Bros. film adaptation of In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, is set to open in movie theatres June 26, 2020.

The multi-award-winning Hamilton star celebrates his birthday January 16.

Robin De Jesus, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Stephen Sondheim's <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i> was presented as part of City Center Encores!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Peter Cunningham
<i>Do No Harm</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Pasquale in Do No Harm NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Leslie Odom Jr. starred in the City Center&#39;s Encores! Off-Center staging of Jonathan Larson&#39;s <i>tick, tick&hellip; BOOM!</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and Leslie Odom Jr. in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of Hamilton Joan Marcus
