Play It Again: Old Show Queens Digs Deep Into Classic Cast Albums in Episode 9

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield recall some of the albums Rosenfield helped preserve—likely including many of your favorites!

Episode 9 of Old Show Queens is a cast album bonanza, as Billy Rosenfield remembers some of the bigger projects on which he worked—and the ways in which Stephen Sondheim allowed him to pursue other, smaller shows to record. (And you probably have very good reason to be thankful for that, based on the list of shows Rosenfield saw fit to preserve!)

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gary Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

