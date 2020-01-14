Playbill Dives Deep (Dish)—Again!—Into the Theatre District's Pizza Scene

Playbill Dives Deep (Dish)—Again!—Into the Theatre District's Pizza Scene
By Playbill Staff
Jan 14, 2020
 
We do the hard work of taste testing the neighborhood's pizzas and reporting back in this first installment of Playbill's Pizza Primer.
That's Amore_Playbill's Pizza Primer_Graphic_HR.jpg

A New York slice is a thing of beauty—but so is a whole pie. And there are fewer areas of the city as dense with pizza joints than the theatre district.

And while you can’t beat a 99-cent slice on a street corner between your matinee and evening performances, there are plenty of opportunities to sit down with friends and family and dig into a pizza. And, this being New York City, the options are both limitless and overwhelming. That’s why Playbill, for purely charitable reasons of course, undertook the herculean task of checking out the pizza wares in Broadway's backyard.

Every week, the entire Manhattan team—from the CEO to the interns—settled down with an array of pies from the neighborhood. The conference room was transformed into a buffet where members of all departments became impromptu pizza critics, weighing in on crust density, sauce thickness, and why a smaller pepperoni is superior to the larger sizes.

In the gallery below, you’ll see classic pepperoni and white pizzas, but you’ll also see some more daring pizzas that you might want to consider the next time you sit down before or after a show.

(NB: There are many fine restaurants serving great pizzas that are not included here. For Playbill’s purposes, we stuck to restaurants, located between Sixth and Ninth Avenues and 40th and 54th Streets, that delivered to our office.)

22 PHOTOS
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Gotham Pizza's House Special: When any pizzeria has a house special, you order it! In addition to Gotham promising parmigiana reggiano on every slice, this one has just one note about it on the menu: "Everything on it!" And Gotham Pizza does not lie, because this one is almost a sensory overload. Almost. Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Gotham Pizza's Veggie: Vegetable overload! Oh wait, there's no such thing. Gotham is a classic go-to in the neighborhood, and with a pizza like this it's easy to see why. The combination of mushrooms and the larger onion chunks really hit the spot. Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Patzeria Perfect Pizza's Grandma: If this whole taste test project accomplished anything, at the very least it turned more than one person on to the beauty of Grandpa and Grandma pizzas. This grandma, a perfectly calibrated combination of cheese, sauce, and herbs, was a perfect starter pie for newbies. Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Patzeria Perfect Pizza's Tomato and Basil: The whole slices of tomatoes used here was delectable, but their weight made eating this one a fork-and-knife situation. Still, the end result was worth having to sit down! Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Patzeria Perfect Pizza's Veggie: A rare red pepper sighting! This veggie pizza had a lot going for it, particularly the crips vegetables used and the lack of reliance on a sauce, which is often used to give lifeless veggies flavor. Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Radio City Pizza's White Pizza: Is anything more oozily pleasurable than a white pie? This one, creamy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, was a top pick when it came to cheese factor! Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Radio City Pizza's Sicilian Pepperoni: Doesn't that picture say it all? This one was a real mouthful of fluffy cheese and larger, flatter pepperoni than most of the pizzas we tried, but the combination really worked. (And who doesn't love a square slice every now and then!) Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Radio City Pizza's Buffalo Chicken: Something about the way the cheese and buffalo chicken were added here made it more atypical of a buffalo chicken pizza than usual. And the thinner crust gives the whole thing a real crunch! Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Little Italy Pizza's Vegan: The diced tomatoes, the crisp onions, the durable crust—all of it combined to make this one a real treat for the vegans in our office. And, to be completely honest, even for the carnivores! Playbill Staff
Playbill Pizza Party_2019_HR
Little Italy Pizza's Buffalo Chicken (Louisiana style spicy chicken, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese): Pepperoni is the go-to meat pizza for most of us, but there's a surprisingly large contingent of Playbill staffers who love the spice and heat of a buffalo chicken pic, especially one that's mitigated by the cheese, as this one is. Playbill Staff
What are your favorite places to get a slice in Times Square?

