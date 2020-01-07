Playbill Dives Deep (Dish) Into the Theatre District's Pizza Scene

We do the hard work of taste testing the neighborhood's pizzas and reporting back in this first installment of Playbill's Pizza Primer.

A New York slice is a thing of beauty—but so is a whole pie. And there are fewer areas of the city as dense with pizza joints than the theatre district.

And while you can’t beat a 99-cent slice on a street corner between your matinee and evening performances, there are plenty of opportunities to sit down with friends and family and dig into a pizza. And, this being New York City, the options are both limitless and overwhelming. That’s why Playbill, for purely charitable reasons of course, undertook the herculean task of checking out the pizza wares in Broadway's backyard.

Every week, the entire Manhattan team—from the CEO to the interns—settled down with an array of pies from the neighborhood. The conference room was transformed into a buffet where members of all departments became impromptu pizza critics, weighing in on crust density, sauce thickness, and why a smaller pepperoni is superior to the larger sizes.

In the gallery below, you’ll see classic pepperoni and white pizzas, but you’ll also see some more daring pizzas that you might want to consider the next time you sit down before or after a show.

(NB: There are many fine restaurants serving great pizzas that are not included here. For Playbill’s purposes, we stuck to restaurants, located between Sixth and Ninth Avenues and 40th and 54th Streets, that delivered to our office.)

What are your favorite places to get a slice in Times Square?

