Playbill Dives Deep (Dish) Into the Theatre District's Pizza Scene

By Playbill Staff
Jan 07, 2020
 
We do the hard work of taste testing the neighborhood's pizzas and reporting back in this first installment of Playbill's Pizza Primer.
A New York slice is a thing of beauty—but so is a whole pie. And there are fewer areas of the city as dense with pizza joints than the theatre district.

And while you can’t beat a 99-cent slice on a street corner between your matinee and evening performances, there are plenty of opportunities to sit down with friends and family and dig into a pizza. And, this being New York City, the options are both limitless and overwhelming. That’s why Playbill, for purely charitable reasons of course, undertook the herculean task of checking out the pizza wares in Broadway's backyard.

Every week, the entire Manhattan team—from the CEO to the interns—settled down with an array of pies from the neighborhood. The conference room was transformed into a buffet where members of all departments became impromptu pizza critics, weighing in on crust density, sauce thickness, and why a smaller pepperoni is superior to the larger sizes.

In the gallery below, you’ll see classic pepperoni and white pizzas, but you’ll also see some more daring pizzas that you might want to consider the next time you sit down before or after a show.

(NB: There are many fine restaurants serving great pizzas that are not included here. For Playbill’s purposes, we stuck to restaurants, located between Sixth and Ninth Avenues and 40th and 54th Streets, that delivered to our office.)

What are your favorite places to get a slice in Times Square?

The Playbill Pizza Primer Part 1

Ray's Pizza: Cheese: Simple. Classic. When you're talking about N.Y.C. pizza, this is probably the most popular option, and for good reason! Playbill Staff
Ray's Pizza: Ray's Famous Vegetarian Pie. When you think of a veggie pizza, this is probably the image that pops into your head. The perfect ratio of toppings—and you can't beat black olives on a pizza! Playbill Staff
Ray's Pizza: Sicilian Square with Pepperoni. To quote Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: "But square cut or pear-shaped..." Grandpa pizzas are a popular Playbill choice, and this one—with a deep crust, plenty of gooey cheese, and all that pepperoni—really hit the spot! Playbill Staff
iPizzaNY: Fennel Ground Sausage Pizza (mozzarella, ground sausage, sauce, oregano). Nothing fancy here, just a great sausage pizza with plenty of oregano! Playbill Staff
iPizzaNY: Gluten Free With Peppers, Mushrooms, and Olives. Anyone afraid of gluten-free pizza should stop worrying right now, because this very simple pie was a huge hit with a very picky audience! Playbill Staff
iPizzaNY: Sicilian Square. As one Playbill employee pointed out, the smaller pepperoni have become increasingly popular with pizzerias because they capture the oil better than the larger size, making them singularly and irresistibly crispy. And every Playbill employee agrees that these little guys make a big difference! Playbill Staff
Uncle Mario's Brick Oven Pizza: Margherita: Playbill staffers are big fans of simpler pizzas, like this perfectly executed, slightly-more-colorful-than-usual margherita. Playbill Staff
Uncle Mario's Brick Oven Pizza: Uncle Mario's Specialty Pizza (fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce topped with arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan cheese). Salty, peppery, and irresistible! For anyone who wants a more sophisticated take on a pepperoni pie, here is your new go-to. Playbill Staff
Uncle Mario's Brick Oven Pizza: Vegetable Lover's Pizza. This one was aptly named! This amount of broccoli was somewhat surprising, but ultimately welcome as it provided yet another instance of how tasty a pizza with some added crunch to it can be. Playbill Staff
Famous Amadeus Pizza: Caprese. Simple ingredients (fresh mozzarella, red onions, diced tomatoes, fresh basil) provide a nice mix of sweetness and crunch. The red onions turned out to be a big hit! Playbill Staff
To investigate the pizzas shown in the gallery above, visit the websites:

Buca di Beppo
Famous Amadeus Pizza
Famous Original Ray's
iPizzaNY
Uncle Mario's Brick Oven Pizza

