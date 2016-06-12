Playbill Mixtape: Holiday Edition

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Playlist   Playbill Mixtape: Holiday Edition
By Ruthie Fierberg, Felicia Fitzpatrick
 
Have yourself a merry little holiday season as Broadway stars sing your soundtrack to winter.
holiday cheer_WEB-04.jpeg
Graphic by Felicia Fitzpatrick

Playbill's Mixtape brings you the best of holiday spirit in Broadway fashion. Your favorite theatre artists present their takes on holiday standards; with tunes from Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and A Christmas Story The Musical, we’ve also added tracks from the newest holiday albums by your Broadway favorites, like Norm Lewis and John Legend (who joined the ranks of theatrical performers with his Emmy-nominated peformance in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert). From the jazzy stylings of Harry Connick, Jr. to the rhapsody of Josh Groban, this soundtrack is melodious and festive.

For all of your ear candy needs and mood-tailored mixtapes, follow Playbill on Spotify.

HOLIDAY CHEER
Think chestnuts roasting on an open fire with Babs. Think “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by the cast of Glee.

RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!