Playbill Mixtape: Kick Off The New Year

The Playbill Mixtape is back! We’re using Spotify to grab 2019 by the horns. With the fresh start of the new year, Playbill curated this week’s playlist to set you up with a positive outlook. Take inspiration from Broadway’s most optimistic characters like SpongeBob, Elle Woods, and more in soundtrack to positivity and embracing possibilities.
For all of your musical theatre mood music, follow Playbill on Spotify.
LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE
Think empowering anthems like The Greatest Showman’’s “This Is Me.” Think generally sunny songs like SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical’s “Bikini Bottom Day.”