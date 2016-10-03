Playbill Mixtape: Kick Off The New Year

With songs from SpongeBob The Musical, Legally Blonde, and more, consider this the soundtrack to live your best life and take on 2019 with optimism.

The Playbill Mixtape is back! We’re using Spotify to grab 2019 by the horns. With the fresh start of the new year, Playbill curated this week’s playlist to set you up with a positive outlook. Take inspiration from Broadway’s most optimistic characters like SpongeBob, Elle Woods, and more in soundtrack to positivity and embracing possibilities.

For all of your musical theatre mood music, follow Playbill on Spotify.

LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE

Think empowering anthems like The Greatest Showman’’s “This Is Me.” Think generally sunny songs like SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical’s “Bikini Bottom Day.”

