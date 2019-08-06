Playbill Mixtape: Pitch-Perfect Piano Bar Singalong Playlist

Whether you’re headed to a piano bar for the first time or thinking of hosting your own get-together around a keyboard, these songs are the crowd-pleasers you need to know for a perfect night of singalongs.

There's nothing quite like gathering around a piano to belt out some showtunes. Whether you're singing along with strangers in your local piano bar or accompanying some friends at home, we've put together a list of the Broadway staples (old and new alike!) that everyone should know beforehand.

PERFECT PIANO BAR SINGALONG

Think big, complex ensemble numbers like "One Day More" from Les Misérables. Think belt-worthy classics from Annie and Oklahoma!. Think contemporary favorites from Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.